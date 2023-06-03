Tax freedom day comes early, in 2022 record pressure

This we are about to conclude is the last weekend of the year that we work for the taxman. Thursday 8 June, therefore, we celebrate the “Tax Liberation Day”; in other words, if from the beginning of January to 7 June we worked to honor the demands of the tax authorities, from the following day until next 31 December, however, we will do it for ourselves and for our families. From this school case developed from the Research Department of the CGIA, it emerges that 158 ​​working days (Saturdays and Sundays included) were needed for the current year to fulfill all the tax payments expected this year. Compared to 2022, this year’s tax freedom day “falls” one day earlier.

But how did “tax liberation day” come about? The estimate of national GDP expected this year (2,018,045 million) was divided by 365 days, thus obtaining an average daily figure (5,528.9 million). Subsequently, the revenue forecasts from taxes, taxes and social contributions that the income recipients will pay this year (874,132 million) have been “recovered” and compared to the daily GDP. The result of this operation allowed the CGIA Research Office to calculate the 2023 tax freedom day 158 days after the beginning of the year, i.e. next 8 June.

Tax burden at 43.5% in 2022

Since 1995, the date of the “tax liberation day” furthest in the calendar occurred in 2005. On that occasion, the tax burden stood at 39% and Italian taxpayers “just had” to reach 23 May (142 days working hours) to leave behind the economic commitment required by the tax authorities. Still observing the calendar, the most “delayed”, however, was recorded in 2022, when the tax burden reached the historical record of 43.5% and, consequently, the “tax liberation day” has “stripped” on June 9.

It is correct to point out that the record peak in the tax burden reached last year is not attributable to an increase in the levy imposed on households and businesses, but to a series of other factors that were concentrated in 2022. If the CGIA study represents a real school case, reality still has very high levels of complication and/or difficulty. In this month of June, for example, Italian taxpayers are “expected” by as many as 115 tax “appointments”, on average almost 4 a day. These deadlines, obviously, will not affect all taxpayers, however they give a sense of the cumbersomeness and complexity of our tax authorities.

Bolzano first in the ranking for taxes

They are citizens of Autonomous Province of Bolzano to pay the highest number of taxes to the tax authorities. In 2019, each resident of this area paid an average of 13,158 euros in taxes, duties and levies. Followed by the Lombards with 12,579 euros, the Aosta Valley with 12,033 euros, the Emilia-Romagna with 11,537 and Lazio with 11,231 euros. Calabria, on the other hand, is the area where the “burden” of the tax authorities is lower: each resident of this area paid an average of 5,892 euros to the treasury. The national average is equal to 9,581 euros.

(ITALPRESS).

-photo agencyfotogramma-