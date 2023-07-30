Tax, gift to tax evaders. In the tax delegation cut to penalties and reduced penalties

ROMA – The government scales down the fight against tax evasion. It does so in the Pnrr, reviewed two days ago by Minister Raffaele Fitto. And also in the amendments to the tax delegation widen the shirts.

The Pnrr’s gear change is astonishing. Both because it affects the objective of reducing the tax gap, the difference between the taxes collected and those expected. And because it justifies it with “objective reasons”, or rather “the deterioration of the liquidity of Italian companies”.

