Il Asia’s richest man group and third richest in the world according to Forbes, Gautam Adani, has been targeted by Hindenburg Research, which is selling its shares short and has published a nearly 100-page report accusing the Indian conglomerate of market manipulation and tax fraud. The shares of the Adani group plummeted on the stock market by more than 5% on average, with a total loss of 10.7 billion dollars. For Gautam Adani himself, the loss…