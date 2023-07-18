Tax official has built up a 935,000 euro deposit: This is how he invests

Christian Delacour is a tax officer and reports on his investment strategy on YouTube. Getty Images / Igor Kutyaev

The tax official Christian Delacour has managed to build up a fortune of 935,000 euros. The 41-year-old has been investing his money in stocks and ETFs for around 17 years. “My goal for the year is to hit the first net capital million in 2023,” Delacour told Business Insider.

About a year ago, Business Insider spoke to Delacour about his early days as an investor and his investment strategy. What stocks and ETFs is he into today and what has he learned about investing since then?

More courage for volatility

“My personal learnings over the past few months have been more courage to be volatile,” says Delacour. In the next decade he will always invest at least 90 percent in global ETFs. “Despite my relatively deep, private preoccupation with issues related to climate change, I am confident that the impact on the global economy will remain manageable for the foreseeable future.”

This is how Delacour built his depot

