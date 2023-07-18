Home » Tax official has built up a 935,000 euro deposit: This is how he invests
Business

Tax official has built up a 935,000 euro deposit: This is how he invests

by admin
Tax official has built up a 935,000 euro deposit: This is how he invests

Christian Delacour is a tax officer and reports on his investment strategy on YouTube. Getty Images / Igor Kutyaev

The tax official Christian Delacour has managed to build up a fortune of 935,000 euros. The 41-year-old has been investing his money in stocks and ETFs for around 17 years. “My goal for the year is to hit the first net capital million in 2023,” Delacour told Business Insider.

About a year ago, Business Insider spoke to Delacour about his early days as an investor and his investment strategy. What stocks and ETFs is he into today and what has he learned about investing since then?

More courage for volatility

“My personal learnings over the past few months have been more courage to be volatile,” says Delacour. In the next decade he will always invest at least 90 percent in global ETFs. “Despite my relatively deep, private preoccupation with issues related to climate change, I am confident that the impact on the global economy will remain manageable for the foreseeable future.”

This is how Delacour built his depot

See also  700,000 euros profit on the stock exchange: This is how I choose my shares

You may also like

Carlo De Benedetti and tomorrow: six million for...

American Airlines Expands Non-Stop Caribbean Route from Miami...

What will the new immigration law bring to...

Tokyo Stock Exchange +0.32%. Hong Kong Stock Exchange...

Asian stock markets without common direction ahead of...

The Purchasing Card is on its way: how...

Elon Musk has no natural empathy, his biographer...

Auto, from the Aspen Institute slap in Brussels...

The Weight Sees Strong Performance Against the Dollar,...

“Mr. Habeck doesn’t think the system through to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy