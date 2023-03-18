The ruling of the Council on tax penalties

The principle of proportionality also applies to administrative tax sanctions: art. 7 of Legislative Decree no. 472 of 1997, providing for the possibility of reducing the penalties up to halving them, stands as “a suitable decompression valve which is suitable to mitigate the application of sanctions” that “structured to guarantee a strong deterrent effect in order to avoid even total evasion of taxes, they tend to become draconian when they hit taxpayers who, on the other hand, do not clearly reveal this intention”.

This is what we read in the motivations of the sentence with which the Constitutional Court decided the question of constitutional legitimacy raised by the Provincial Tax Commission of Bari, among other things, on the art. 1, paragraph 1, first sentence, of Legislative Decree no. 471 of 1997, which provides “in cases of failure to submit the return for the purposes of income taxes and the regional tax on productive activities, the administrative sanction is applied from 120 to 250% of the amount of taxes due, with a minimum of 250 euros”.

In the specific case of the proceedings in question it was “in the presence of a taxpayer who has failed to submit the tax return relating to the consolidated tax regimebut, on the one hand, promptly presented its return, thus unequivocally exposing itself to the controls of the Revenue Agency, and, on the other hand, it has in any case paid in full, albeit late, but before having received any notice of assessment, the taxes due”.

What does the sentence say?

The ruling declared the question unfounded on the basis of a constitutionally oriented interpretation of the aforementioned art. 7, in which, “as has long been hoped for by the doctrine, paragraph 4 is not read atomistically, but in relation to paragraph 1 of the same art. 7 of Legislative Decree no. 472 of 1997″.

In these terms, in fact, the perimeter of application of paragraph 4 is expanded, considering, among the “circumstances” that can determine the reduction up to halving of the sanction, what is indicated in the paragraph 1 of this article, and in particular the conduct of the agent and the work done by him for the elimination or mitigation of the consequences. This interpretation, specifies the sentence, “provides greater clarity to the criteria for determining the sanctions established therein”, and must be “applied to the system of tax sanctions” by the Revenue Agency or in litigation, even regardless of a formal request for part. (ITALPRESS).

