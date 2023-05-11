Tax reform, Confindustria’s doubts on coverage: “Not easily decipherable”

ROMA – It is when he moves on to the analysis of individual measures and coverages that Confindustria’s judgment on the tax reform change tone. Because the overall one is positive. “We express our appreciation for restarting the tax reform process and for giving this delegation a general, organic and overall character”, he says the vice president of the industrial association with the tax office Emanuele Orsiniduring the hearing in the House Finance Committee, where the draft enabling law approved by the government is being examined.