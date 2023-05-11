Home » Tax reform, Confindustria’s doubts on coverage: “Not easily decipherable”
Business

Tax reform, Confindustria’s doubts on coverage: “Not easily decipherable”

by admin
Tax reform, Confindustria’s doubts on coverage: “Not easily decipherable”

ROMA – It is when he moves on to the analysis of individual measures and coverages that Confindustria’s judgment on the tax reform change tone. Because the overall one is positive. “We express our appreciation for restarting the tax reform process and for giving this delegation a general, organic and overall character”, he says the vice president of the industrial association with the tax office Emanuele Orsiniduring the hearing in the House Finance Committee, where the draft enabling law approved by the government is being examined.

See also  Sanctions: Oligarch lets 120 million yacht rot in port

You may also like

Milk quotas, the EU agrees to pay the...

Building Energy Act: This is how LEG Immobilien...

Politics – US scandal MP Santos has to...

Resolution 2 of 02/05/2023 – Continuation of the...

Changes in US stocks | The number of...

Make every building efficient? Now Geywitz distances himself...

Pirelli confirms the targets. Postponed the renewal of...

“German Startup Awards”: Chancellor Scholz wants to ignite...

Piazza della Loggia, from the Gup of Brescia...

Germany shares lower at close of trade; DAX...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy