Tax reform, text towards the CDM

Next week the council of ministers will be called to kick off the tax reform drawn up by the deputy minister Maurice Leo. Like all enabling laws, it provides for a passage to the chambers after the government birth and then a path of at least two years which will serve to ground the implementing decrees. The short-term goal is to identify three brackets and lower rates for personal income tax and when fully operational, therefore from January 2026, the real flat tax for all VAT numbers and the incremental one for employees. To understand each other, the same scheme now granted to the self-employed who invoice less than 65,000 euros and pay 15% of Irpef.

The draft

In the face of the scissors there will also be the shearing of over 600 items of tax expenditures. These are the deductions and deductions that today are worth 165 billion in lower taxes. To date, the text does not provide for either the percentage of the flat tax rate or the exact figure for the cut in tax breaks. It limits itself to specifying that there will be flat-rate adjustments for income brackets. Of course that is correct. The details will be the result of subsequent work, the same that will have to connect the dots of the other pillar of the reform. The delegation also puts the will to implement fiscal federalism on paper.

As? Accelerating the process of financial autonomy of the regions with ordinary statute. State transfers will be replaced by direct sharing of Irpef and VAT revenues according to the so-called principle of territoriality. The place where the transfer of the tax takes place will be traced. At the same time regional taxes will be reorganized and the possibility of introducing executive assessment and facilitated definition with local laws will also be allowed. It is clear that once it gets its hands on the regional ones, Parliament will be able to guarantee that the Municipalities and Metropolitan Cities can autonomously manage the facilitated definition of their respective revenues. From the compensation of local taxes up to the management of the IMU at a territorial level.

Government line

Obviously, between saying and doing there is a sea in the middle and the path of the enabling law is long and, as always, at the risk of unforeseen events. However, there is a fundamental difference compared to the attempt (fortunately not successful) of the government led by Mario Draghi. The parliamentary majority is the result of elections and therefore reflects a government coalition chosen by the citizens. The previous majority was a sort of political jumble with Lega inside, but also the exponents closest to Nicola Fratoianni.

We do not mention it at random. All the property proposals see him in the front row and on issues like these there is no possible mediation. There is only one drop point, in any case very bad. It is true that Lega, Forza Italia and Fdi have not entirely superimposable ideas on the tax authorities, but the philosophical and ideological basis is the same. This is why we want to think that the other points of the tax reform, those that directly recall the attempt of the previous legislature, can be managed with a taxpayer defense approach. Scrolling through the draft of the reform, in fact, one notices that it will be planned restructuring of the VAT a bit like the European suggestions.

Soon to understand if the remodeling will be affected by the green directives and the different ecological impact. Of course, given the line of the current government, we expect a completely different posture from that of the previous one. For the rest, the reform will provide an overall reduction in the tax burden, incentives for new investments with foreign capital and the idea of ​​making the taxpayer’s statute a general tax law. Of course it would have been better to include the directives in the Constitution, but better than nothing. Making the protection of tax payers a law means making it much more difficult to continue with the practice of the exemption.

Taxpayer statute

For at least a dozen years, more than half of tax-related texts have had a footnote. That is, they are written in derogation from the text of the taxpayer’s statute, a text which – just to understand each other – would always provide for a link between tax levy and related services. Instead, the idea of ​​creating new taxes to plug holes in the budget has become commonplace. Not a small detail within the mare magnum of the entire reform that leads us to hope. Apart from the fact that the warehouse of arrears and hardly collectable cartels have been telling us for some time that there is a lot to put back in order.

“We need to change direction on the side of the investigations”, said Maurizio Leo, at the presentation of the 2022 results of theRevenue Agency. “The number of rulings is appalling so the ruling mechanism needs to be reviewed to concentrate it on particular cases. Then we will have to put our hands on the world of sanctions ”, concluded the professor close to Fdi. The journey has just begun, the effects will be seen after 2025.