Tax reform on the brink? – DW – 31.07.2023

For Germany, additional income of 2.4 to 3.4 billion euros could be there if the international corporate taxation proposed by the industrialized nations organization OECD should really come. This is the calculation of the Ifo Institute, which was published on Monday. “According to our estimates, Germany would be a reform winner,” said Florian Neumeier, head of the Ifo research group for tax and financial policy. “However, the increase in tax revenue is rather moderate.”

In the meantime, however, even this modest tax revenue could be a thing of the past because Canada wants to go its own way with taxes. And this despite the fact that, after years of negotiations, almost 140 countries had agreed in 2021 to redraft the international tax rules for particularly large corporations and adapt them to the digital age. This concept consists of two pillars.

The first pillar: Pay taxes where sales are made

The first pillar is aimed at international corporations, which in future should pay taxes where they generate sales and no longer where they register their headquarters for tax reasons. It is about companies with a turnover of 20 billion euros and a return of more than ten percent.

The consequences would be felt by large US corporations such as Alphabet and Amazon as well as Chinese, French or German companies such as Volkswagen, Daimler or Siemens. This makes countries that offer tax avoidance models such as Luxembourg, Ireland, the Netherlands and many financial havens in the Caribbean or the British Channel Islands less attractive.

Google parent Alphabet is likely to pay significantly more taxes to other countries under the OECD rulesImage: Christian Offenberg/IMAGO

The second pillar: minimum tax

The second pillar is intended to form a global minimum tax. Profits from companies with sales of more than 750 million US dollars are to be taxed at 15 percent. The scheme is independent of where the profits are made. The state in which the parent company is based has the right to post-tax profits from a tax haven at ten percent. This is intended to ensure that these profits are also ultimately subject to effective taxation of 15 percent. The competition in many countries with low taxes is becoming less attractive.

According to the Ifo Institute, such a minimum tax alone would bring the German tax authorities additional tax revenue of between 1.5 and 1.7 billion euros. “Due to the latest agreements on the details of the global minimum tax, we assume that the additional tax revenue will be at the lower end of our original estimates,” said Neumeier.

The implementation of this pillar is already well advanced, according to the website of the Federal Ministry of Finance. “The minimum taxation is implemented everywhere in the European Union and in numerous non-European countries such as Great Britain, Canada, Japan or Australia.”

Panama is a well-known tax haven. In 2016, leaked internal documents from the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca caused a stir. The company has sold anonymous shell companies worldwide. In this way, large amounts could be smuggled past the tax authorities.Image: Alejandro Bolivar/EFE/dpa/picture-alliance

Canada opts out – the end for Pillar One?

The Americans made it clear early on that they would only support pillar one of the OECD tax reform if no other country introduced its own new digital tax. Some countries, such as England, France, Italy or Spain, already had their own tax at the time, with which they asked US digital companies to pay. While Canada was close to introducing such a tax, it had not done so when the standstill agreements were negotiated.

But now it seems as if Canada does not want to wait any longer for a multinational regulation and wants to follow suit with a national digital tax. If this plan is implemented, US President Joe Biden would have little chance of getting the OECD tax reform approved by Congress. However, the reorganization of the tax system can only come into force if at least thirty countries adopt the system and if they represent 60 percent of the companies that fall under the regulations. According to expert opinion, the USA alone accounts for almost 50 percent of the companies. While Pillar One is on the brink, Pillar Two is independent of American involvement.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) estimates that the minimum tax rate will generate additional revenue of $220 billion worldwide and a further $13 to $36 billion from profit taxation – especially for less affluent countries.

Poorer countries left out?

Criticism of the tax plans negotiated in the OECD comes from poorer countries. The member states are mainly rich and developed countries. Developing countries can also become members, but they must meet certain conditions to do so. As a result, more than a third of countries worldwide have not yet taken part in the political negotiations on tax issues at the OECD. The British NGO Tax Justice Network (TJN), for example, therefore advocates that a worldwide tax agreement should be negotiated at UN level.

“The OECD, the rich country club, has been setting international tax rules since the 1960s. Over the past decade, it has failed to implement meaningful reforms as levels of abuse have skyrocketed…” reads it in State of Tax Justice 2023, that the network just released.

In November 2022, the countries in the UN General Assembly unanimously decided to vote on whether future global tax policy should be the responsibility of the United Nations and no longer the OECD. The federal states are to make a decision on this in December.

Amazon’s global sales in 2021, at around EUR 400 billion (US$470 billion), were similar in size to the gross domestic product of Austria (EUR 406 billion) and Norway (EUR 414 billion) and larger than the gross domestic product of Portugal (€215 billion) and Finland (€251 billion). Source: Ifo InstituteImage: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/picture alliance

Would you prefer tax reform at UN level?

$4.7 trillion – the equivalent of annual global public health spending – could go to tax havens instead of state coffers over the next decade if the UN tax convention is not passed. Multinational companies and wealthy private individuals would then pay less tax and channel the money past the state, the TJN report goes on to say. According to the study, countries around the world lose 472 billion US dollars in taxes every year due to global tax abuse. Of that, $301 billion is accounted for by multinational companies shifting their profits to tax havens and $171 billion by wealthy individuals hiding their wealth abroad.

In absolute terms, higher-income countries experience the largest annual tax shortfalls, with a loss of nearly $430 billion. That equates to nine percent of their public health budget. But tax avoidance hits hardest in low-income countries, which historically have had little or no say in global tax rules. Their $46 billion in taxes is more than half (56 percent) of their public health spending.

