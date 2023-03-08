Tax, the crux of “unfaithful declarations” over €150,000

Il government is working on one tax reform. The Deputy Minister of Economy with responsibility for the Revenue, Maurizio Leoconfirms the government’s intention to reduce the rates to three of the Irpef, also relying on one revise of the tax expenditures, i.e. the deductions not tax deductions. He had left the budget law in extremis at the end of last year, but – we read in the Fatto Quotidiano – he is now returning through the window. The tax amnesty for the evaders, revealed in recent months by the Fact, is about to find space in the implementing decrees of the enabling law for fiscal reorganization that the government led by Giorgia Melons will bring Thursday next week to the Council of Ministers. They will come like this decriminalized and unfaithful tax returns for values above 150 thousand euros both the omitted payments. The issue was touched upon in a meeting held yesterday at the Ministry of Economy between the Deputy Minister in charge of Fiscal Affairs, Maurizio Leo (Brothers of Italy) and undersecretaries of the Mef.

Al cabinet on Thursday 16 March, – continues the Fact – the government will discuss the enabling law on the principles of the complex fiscal reorganization on which the majority been arguing for months. In the text of the provision there is no direct reference to the amnesty of minor tax crimes, just as there will be no three rates instead of the current four on the personal income tax front. The enabling law will indicate in generic way the introduction of a “pact” between taxpayers and the state. Furthermore, there will be a reference to the type of “adhesion”, the principle will therefore be established, that if what has not been declared, it will come returned you will not take the risk of a criminal process.

