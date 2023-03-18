Tax reform, who benefits

The tax reform will bring more money into the pockets of all Italians, but who will earn more by paying less taxes. The simulations are made by the National Accountants Foundation on the hypotheses of new Irpef rates circulated in recent weeks.

In absolute value, those who will earn the most are the highest incomes, with savings that can reach up to 1,150 euros for those who declare more than 50 thousand euros. But in relative terms, higher earnings for the lower bands.

The most expensive guess

The accountants have considered three hypotheses of remodulation at three rates for four different income thresholds (20,000 euros, 35,000, 50,000 and 60,000). The first hypothesis considered is the most expensive for the state coffers: 23% up to 15 thousand euros, 28% up to 50 thousand and 43% over 50 thousand.

“The earnings are quite high in the income brackets of 50,000 and up”, they write, where you get to save 1,150 euros. “While there is a loss” of 150 euros “for the threshold of 15 thousand euros which should possibly – observe the accountants – be corrected by modifying the no tax area”.

The other two scenarios

The second least expensive hypothesis for the public finances taken into consideration foresees 23% up to 28 thousand, 33% up to 50 thousand and 43% over 50 thousand. This would allow “all incomes in the 15,001-50 thousand euro range to earn”: ranging from 100 euros less for incomes from 20 thousand euros to 400 less for those from 35 thousand to -700 for those over 50 thousand.

The last hypothesis, the lightest – 23% up to 28 thousand, 35% up to 50 thousand and 43% over 50 thousand – the saving is 100 euros for an income of 20 thousand euros and 260 euros for all the others.