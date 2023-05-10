Tax refunds up to 200 euros, here’s how to get them

How to get tax refunds up to 200 euros

For the expenses incurred in 2022, taxpayers are awaiting the tax refunds. The season of tax declaration it is hated by the Italians, but a positive note is offered by the refunds which can reach important figures and by the pre-compiled form which simplifies life. The pre-filled tax return is already available on the Revenue Agency portal and Italians are starting to check it these days.

The month of May is particularly rich in tax deadlines. A relevant first deadline to remember is the exemption from the Rai license fee which allows you to save the annual ninety euros. The most important appointment is the one with the tax return: from 2 May you can view the pre-compiled 2023 and from 11 May you can send it. As reported by ilovetrading.it, in the precompiled the Revenue Agency has already reported the data on income, withholdings and payments.

A deductible expense that many do not consider

Even the deductible and deductible expenses are already entered and the taxpayer just has to choose whether to send it as it is or modify it. The modification may consist in the addition or rectification of some data and in the addition of other deductible or deductible expenses that the Agency has not entered. In the pre-compiled there are many new features given that the Government has added and subtracted expenses for which it is possible to request the reimbursement.

I CAF they underline how difficult it is to remember them all and many taxpayers do not use deductions to which they would be entitled because they may have been introduced in the latest Budget law and little known.

