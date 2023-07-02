Home » Tax return & accounting for only 45 euros/h
Business

Tax return & accounting for only 45 euros/h

by admin
Tax return & accounting for only 45 euros/h

Need help with tax filing & accounting for your eCommerce, Amazon FBA, startup or freelancer

WE OFFER YOU PROFESSIONAL AND INDIVIDUAL CONSULTING TAILORED TO YOUR NEEDS IN THE RESPECTIVE FIELDS.

We put your financial accounting together with a professional team of tax consultants & accountants!

No matter where you sell (Amazon, Ebay, Shopify, Wish, your own online shop or as a craftsman or with a traditional shop).

Tailor-made tax advice and legal advice is particularly important for SMEs these days. In order to be prepared for any tax and legal questions, professional advice is recommended.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re a fresh start and are still a small business or an already established online retailer – as tax consultants for Amazon FBA, we take care of the entire financial accounting including annual financial statements, advance sales tax returns and tax returns.

We advise you proactively and individually, know all the tax requirements of the different fulfillment programs and support you as part of our all-in-one solution in cross-border online trading with Amazon. Engage one of the best in the field for your taxes.

Our specialists in the tax and legal departments have additional specializations in addition to the necessary basic training. Our lawyers and tax specialists guarantee comprehensive advice. The comprehensive advice is supplemented by specialists from the various areas. Ideal for SMEs and start-ups.

Since 1988 we have been processing your bookkeeping and tax returns for you privately or for your company in Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Contact
Steuerexperte360-DACH
Dr. Thomas Mock
Sonnenstrasse 9/IV
8331 München
0180364563547

See also  Public Funds Help Individual Pensions- Market Trends- Market Information Network

You may also like

Netflix, series on the cooking of Italian grandmothers....

Deffner & Zschäpitz – Economic and Stock Market...

Russia-Ukraine, do not deal with the aggressor Putin?...

Tesla Declares Price War in Auto Market with...

Sardinia, the future of the mines and the...

10 million Switzerland: What kind of immigration is...

Feet Finder: The Rising Trend of Selling Foot...

Taxes on the thirteenths of Italians? Less heavy:...

Promoting Development and Transformation: The Achievements of Theme...

Compensation for air travel: One tonne of CO2...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy