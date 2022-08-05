Home Business Tax revenues: in the first six months of the year, revenues amounted to 242.88 billion
Business

Tax revenues: in the first six months of the year, revenues amounted to 242.88 billion

by admin

In the months of January-June 2022, the tax revenues ascertained on the basis of the criterion of legal competence amounted to 242,877 million euros, an increase of 28,951 million euros compared to the same period of the previous year (+ 13.5%).

This is how the Mef discloses that the significant increase recorded in the period in question is mainly influenced by three factors: by the dragging of the positive effects on revenues that were determined starting from 2021, by the effects of Legislative Decree no. 34/2020 (so-called “Relaunch decree”) and of Legislative Decree no. 104/2020 (so-called “August decree”), which in the two-year period 2020-2021 had arranged for extensions, suspensions and resumption of tax payments with the possibility of payment in installments and, finally, by the effects of the increase in consumer prices that influenced, in particular , the growth of VAT revenue.

In June, tax revenues amounted to 54,203 million euros (+10,389 million euros, + 23.7%). In particular, direct taxes had an increase in revenue of € 8,507 million (+ 31.3%) and indirect taxes recorded a positive trend of € 1,882 million (+ 11.3%).

See also  ST Zhongfu: From May 20, the company's stocks will withdraw other risk warnings - Teller Report Teller Report

You may also like

Amazon throws itself into the cleaning field and...

ZOZEN Steam Boiler Accelerates the Innovation of Liquor...

USA, Nonfarm Payrolls higher than expected, markets in...

Tesmec lifts the veil on the accounts: net...

Illimity, positive quarterly: net profit of 15.8 million...

Reform hoofs swiftly and steadily develops vitality-Social-Southeast Network

The IGI fund buys Matec Industries, active in...

Fuguang sports water bottle is firmly ranked in...

Dl Aid, widened the wedge cut. And to...

In the first half of the year, Shishi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy