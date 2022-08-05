In the months of January-June 2022, the tax revenues ascertained on the basis of the criterion of legal competence amounted to 242,877 million euros, an increase of 28,951 million euros compared to the same period of the previous year (+ 13.5%).

This is how the Mef discloses that the significant increase recorded in the period in question is mainly influenced by three factors: by the dragging of the positive effects on revenues that were determined starting from 2021, by the effects of Legislative Decree no. 34/2020 (so-called “Relaunch decree”) and of Legislative Decree no. 104/2020 (so-called “August decree”), which in the two-year period 2020-2021 had arranged for extensions, suspensions and resumption of tax payments with the possibility of payment in installments and, finally, by the effects of the increase in consumer prices that influenced, in particular , the growth of VAT revenue.

In June, tax revenues amounted to 54,203 million euros (+10,389 million euros, + 23.7%). In particular, direct taxes had an increase in revenue of € 8,507 million (+ 31.3%) and indirect taxes recorded a positive trend of € 1,882 million (+ 11.3%).