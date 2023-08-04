Tax savings versus tax deferral | Immediate tax depreciation of low-value assets – how advantageous is it?

by Prof. Dr. Peter Hoberg, Worms

| Low-value assets (GWG) can exist if the net purchase price (i.e. without sales tax) does not exceed EUR 800. In tax law, the possibility of an immediate write-off is provided for in this case. This immediate depreciation instead of depreciation over the useful life leads to a significant reduction in tax payments in the year of purchase. This article examines how high the advantage actually is, which is often overestimated. |

1. Calculation

It is to be determined how great the advantage of immediate depreciation is from a business point of view. As a result of the immediate depreciation, the entire amount immediately becomes an operating expense (cf. Erichsen, BBP 22, 264). A company might therefore assume that the tax savings can be calculated by multiplying the investment sum by the relevant tax rate. Depending on the legal form of the company, approx. 30% (corporations) or even approx. 50% (non-corporations) of the investment sum are then expected in Germany. However, this assessment, which is not uncommon, is grossly wrong. To prove the misjudgment, an example with a GWG is considered that has the following properties:

Independent usability Falling below certain value limits (not more than EUR 800 for tax purposes)

The customary useful life for the GWG with a net price of EUR 750 may be three years. The EUR unit carries a time index to show exactly when the payments were made (for details of the Hoberg approach [2018], p. 468 ff.). This results in an annual depreciation of 250 EUR1;3. Here, the time index means that equal payments are made for the first time at t = 1 and for the last time at t = 3. As usual, it is therefore assumed that the tax change becomes cash-effective at the end of the year.

1.1 Calculation without immediate depreciation

First, the calculation is carried out without the possible immediate depreciation. It should be noted that only those companies that have to pay taxes can benefit directly. In terms of time, it is assumed that the GWG was paid at the beginning of the year and then depreciation and thus also tax changes are triggered at the three following year-ends.

At the start time (t = 0 or January 1st of the first year), the purchase payment is recorded. To simplify the calculation, full external financing is assumed. In the first step it is assumed that the interest rate is 5% p.a. a. amounts to. One year later, i.e. at t = 1 or on December 31, 2001, this results in an interest payment of EUR 38 rounded (see line 3). Just like normal depreciation (line 7), this is tax-deductible, resulting in a tax assessment basis of – EUR 2881. It is assumed that this negative tax base can be offset against the positive tax bases of other projects, so that the company’s total tax burden initially decreases.

In the example, the reduction in the tax payment after one year according to line 11 is EUR 86 rounded1. This advantage is offset against the interest payment, after which there still remains a positive period-end balance of EUR 491 (line 13), which is then used to reduce the loan (line 16). This reduces the loan balance in line 23 to EUR 7011. The other years are calculated in the same way. Due to the tax credits, the credit balance is reduced every year until the remaining debt is 599 EUR3 at the end of the depreciation period (in t = 3 or on December 31, 2003).

However, since the purchase price has to be paid at the beginning, it makes sense to discount the amount at the start time. The interest rate after taxes of 5% × (1 – 0.3) = 3.5% is to be used for this. The cash value after taxes is then 540 EUR0. It can be interpreted as the burden of the purchase price after deducting the benefits of the tax deductibility of depreciation and interest on borrowed capital (tax shield).

1.2 Calculation with immediate depreciation

Due to the complete depreciation of EUR 7501 in the first year, no more depreciation can be carried out in the following years, so that there are no longer any tax refunds. The advantage is partially reduced (see also Table 2).

In the first year, the heavily negative basis of assessment of – EUR 7881 (see line 10 as of December 31, 2001) shows that the immediate write-off is initially effective. The tax refund is EUR 2361 instead of EUR 861 without immediate depreciation (Tab. 1). Thus, the tied-up capital in t = 1 is also significantly lower (line 23). However, this advantage decreases with each passing year, because the elimination of depreciation means that a higher assessment base has to be taxed. At the end of the three-year period of use, with a final value of EUR 5913, there is only a benefit of around EUR 83. Discounted to t = 0, this difference is 540 – 533 = 7 EUR0, which is less than 1% in relation to the purchase price of 750 EUR0.

The financial impact of the immediate write-off is therefore small. It is true that increased depreciation initially reduces taxes and improves liquidity via reduced assessment bases. However, this is a temporary effect because less can be written off in subsequent periods. The sum of depreciation is of course 100%. In this respect, one should speak of early and not of increased depreciation. As a result, a large part of the effect of the first period collapses because higher tax payments have to be made in the subsequent periods due to the reduced depreciation. The only net effect left is a postponement of tax payments to later periods. The advantage consists only of an interest-free loan.

2. Alternative Maturities, Interest Rates and Tax Rates

So that the reader can determine his individual advantage, the following table contains 3 alternative combinations of interest rate on borrowed capital and tax rate:

Different maturities are listed in the lines. Possible borrowing rates are shown in the columns. A corporate tax rate of 30% is assumed throughout. The combination of an interest rate of 5% and a term of three years again results in an advantage of 0.97% of the purchase price (printed in bold in Table 3). Only at much higher interest rates would the positive effect of the immediate write-off become clear.

If the marginal tax rate including church tax is 50%, you get a similar table. While the savings are a bit higher, they don’t even come close to 30 or 50%.

further reading

Erichsen, J.: Save taxes with the investment deduction and depreciation for GWG, BBP 22, 264Götze, U.: Investment calculation, models and analysis for the assessment of investment projects, 7th edition, Berlin/Heidelberg 2014Hoberg, P. (2013): Investment calculation and tax payment dates, Der Betriebs, vol. 66, 3/2013, pp. 76 – 77Hoberg, P. (2018): Units in the investment calculation, WISU, vol. 47, 4/2018, pp. 468 – 474Varnholt, N ., Hoberg, P., Gerhards, R., Wilms, S.: Investment Management – Business Basics and Implementation with SAP®, Berlin/Boston 2018

