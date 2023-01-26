ROMA – The idea is there, but there are also unknowns. For this reason, the watchword within the government is prudence. Do not make mistakes when it comes to taxes. So the idea: merge the second and third rates of personal income taxtoday respectively at 25% and 35%, setting the withdrawal percentage at 27 or 28%. The logic behind the numbers says that Meloni’s tax reform looks to the middle class.
