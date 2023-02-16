Fisco, web service for scrap folders

(Teleborsa) – The web service to request the list of folders that can be scrapped. On the Collection Agency website, a note reads, it is possible to fill in the application directly online to obtain by email the prospectus with the details of the folders, assessment notices and debit notices that fall within the facilitated definition provided for by the 2023 budget law.

The prospectus allows you to view the current debt and the amounts due by way of soft settlement, therefore free of penalties, interest and premium. With the facilitated definition it is possible to pay debts entrusted for collection from 1 January 2000 to 30 June 2022, even if included in previous scrappings and regardless of whether they are up to date with payments.

How to apply for membership

The definition it allows to pay only the amount of the outstanding debt without paying the sanctions, default interest, those entered in the register and the premium, while the traffic fines can be extinguished without payment of the interest, however denominated, and the premium. Will be possible to pay in a single solution or in a maximum of 18 installments over 5 years, with first deadline set at July 31, 2023.

The request for accession to the facilitated definition must be sent electronically by April 30, 2023 using the specific service available on the Agency’s website. To those who present the request for a facilitated settlement, the Revenue Agency-Collection will send a communication with the outcome of the application, the amount of the sums due for the purposes of the settlement (including any notification fees and expenses) by 30 June 2023 for enforcement procedures not indicated in the prospectus) and payment slips based on the installment plan chosen during the subscription phase.