Tax, there is a clash in the majority on fiscal peace

The examination of the bill has been scheduled for the first week of August. The government says it is ready to amend the text, but there are conflicting signals within the majority. If, in fact, for the Northern League leader, Matthew Salvini, fiscal peace remains central, for the deputy minister of the economy of Fratelli d’Italia, Maurice Leo, however, there is more room for a “truce” than an amnesty. These are not puns because behind every definition there are precise consequences for the delinquent taxpayer who would like to get back in order, but can’t keep up with the pending debts with the tax authorities.

“I speak on behalf of millions of Italians who filed their tax returns and then, due to the problems that arose, were unable to pay what was owed rather than holding them hostage like ghosts, we ask them for a part of what they owe, the State collects and they are free. Total tax evaders go to jail” declared Vice-Premier Salvini, in Cagliari for the last day of his visit to Sardinia.

In concreto for Salvini it is necessary to make a balance and an excerpt. “We have already done it with the Conte government, it’s not complicated. The Italian state has been waiting to collect around one thousand billion euros for years, a part could be asked for so that these people can go back to work and pay taxes,” added the deputy prime minister. As Salvini recalled, after all, fiscal peace was “in the centre-right’s programme. “It’s common sense. The state makes money, collects a tide of billions that otherwise it would never collect with bankruptcies so we will go all the way ”she concluded.

A “truce” is better for Leo

More than fiscal peace, Leo prefers to speak of a “truce, in view of the reforms, which we already have today and which will have to be managed in the months of November and December”. “There are already measures in place, because the issue of scrapping and settling disputes will then have to find a development in the following months of October and November, when installments will have to be thought about” he added.

Per Leo”there is already a discipline concerning fiscal peace“. However, it is not a question of “amnesty (…) because the tax must be paid in full and the measures are aimed only at reducing the sanctions which today have assumed disproportionate levels, over 240%, while in other European countries they do not exceed 60%” as the deputy prime minister clarified. In this way, Giorgia Meloni’s government will give “a chance to reduce this debt over time”.

Meanwhile, the uncollected stock of revenue is worth 1.153 billion

While politics decides what to do, the uncollected inventory of the tax authorities stands at 1.153 billion. In the drawer there are 170 million folders for almost 23 million subjects. “The progressive stratification of obsolete, uncollected and, in fact, largely uncollectable credits, i.e. the so-called collection warehouse, as at 31 December 2022 reached the residual amount of approximately 1,153 billion euro and is made up of over 170 million payment folders which contain approximately 290 million individual credits entrusted by creditors to the Revenue-Collection Agency” explained by the Revenue Agency during the Senate hearing on the tax delegation.

For Fisac-Cgil, fiscal peace is against fairness

“The discussion on the proposal for a new fiscal peace is inadmissible. Evasion is illegal. Only the Constitution should be applied, according to which ‘everyone is required to contribute to public expenditure on the basis of their ability to contribute, i.e. everyone has a duty to pay taxes’, declared theto general secretary of Fisac ​​CGIL, Susy Esposito. “Talking about yet another amnesty is an insult to those who pay taxes, all of them, honestly, every month, that is always the same: workers and employees, pensioners and pensioners. In general, honest taxpayers who support the state budget and allow public intervention in the economy, welfare and public services, from which everyone benefits” he underlined.

“The more they evade, the more we pay. Less revenue in the state coffers generates, at best, an increase in the tax burden on those who pay taxes regularly, at worst, a cut in health care, education, social benefits, but also public employment, investments, of the public perimeter. Alone in the last thirty years there have been at least a dozen measures, in various capacities, he condoned. Also, if the government chooses to create continued amnesty expectations e pace tax evasion, all subjects who have to pay taxes will be induced not to do so in order to be ‘forgiven’ for the tax and social security evasion and avoidance they have carried out, pending new measures” he concluded, recalling that tax evasion exceeds 100 billion.

On balance, therefore, everything will depend on what the government decides to include in the fiscal peace box

Certainly we will need to evaluate the trend of the scrapping which is part of the attempt to recover unpaid taxes. But there will hardly be a codno that the public coffers could not bear because it would result in heavy devaluations of the receivables warehouse of the Revenue which has also been in need of a deep cleaning for some time. Operation truth that Deputy Minister Lero also spoke of during the electoral campaign that led to the victory of the centre-right.

“Instead of dividing the country between the fight against tax evasion and grave peace, the Government, which at the time of taking office identified at least in words the fight against tax evasion as one of the main objectives of its action, should worry about accumulated and uncollected tax debts amounting to about 1,100 billion euros in 22 years of unpaid taxesas reported by the Director of the Revenue Agency during a recent parliamentary hearing” underlined Emilio Didonè, general secretary of the Fnp Cisl.

“Obviously we must acknowledge that the questionable political choices of previous governments, from scrapping to removal, have proved to be insufficient and wrong: they have not improved the situation, on the contrary, on the contrary, they have irresponsibly triggered a war between those who pay taxes and those who he doesn’t pay them,” he concluded.

