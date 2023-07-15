Tax, “with the reform benefits for all”. Here’s what changes point by point

“Flat tax for employees by the end of the legislature”

The tax delegation was approved by the Montecitoorio classroom and will now arrive in the Senate for the final ok by the summer break. But what really changes for citizens and businesses? Affaritaliani.it he asked Alberto Gusmeroliresponsible for taxation of the League, rapporteur for the delegation for tax reform, accountant and one of the “fathers” of tax reform.

What are the key points of tax delegation?

“The delegation consists of three main pillars – fiscal and bureaucratic simplification (since Italy is among the most complicated countries in the world), the gradual lowering of taxation and the rebalancing of the relationship between the citizen and the tax authorities, with a view to non-vexatious taxation but a stimulus and support for growth and employment.This delegation has a clear, sharp vision, the result of a political project to which the Italians gave a strong mandate last September, and of which the League is the absolute protagonist With the Lega’s bills that have entered the text, we have contributed in a decisive way to designing the tax authorities of the future, modern, fast, smart as they say today, I don’t mean friend of the tax payer but finally a little less an enemy. Where citizens e businesses are no longer burdened by the “hidden tax” of the complication, in 2022 alone we had more than 1500 tax deadlines, over 200 in the month of August alone! but individuals who can devote themselves not to bureaucracy but to their core business, producing wealth and thus also driving economic growth. Growth is sustained with expansive measures: the complication only serves to clip one’s wings, and does not even help the emergence of the undeclared, as for five decades people wanted to believe despite the evidence”.

Who will benefit the most?

“Everyone. This is an inclusive, all-round delegation, which contains both general and specific provisions, the benefits of which affect all segments of the population, from young to old, from employees to pensioners and self-employed workers. This is because by simplifying automatically triggers a virtuous circle for the economy, the positive effects of which are able to restart consumption.Let’s start with the safe haven par excellence, the brick: thanks to the Lega and the Centre-right, no new tax on housing, no reform of the Cadastre, dry coupon also extended to commercial leases and IMU which is sent directly by the Municipality to the citizen.Enough of the mess of micro-taxes whose management cost is higher than what the Treasury earns, abolished IRAP (which, I want to remind you, is a tax on losses, this also happened in Italy of the furious complication), no deadline in August or folder in August and December, gradual elimination of sector studies/ISA. And then the amendment by the League which allows the maxi-deposit of November to be paid in installments from January to June of the following year, a battle of common sense that I have been carrying on since 5 August 2020 and which will finally allow half of the taxes to be paid in the final balance , i.e. income earned and not in advance as has been the case up to now, with the simultaneous reduction of the withholding tax”.

