Home Business Tax, zero VAT on primary goods and 10% on water. Sanctions controversy
Business

Tax, zero VAT on primary goods and 10% on water. Sanctions controversy

by admin
Tax, zero VAT on primary goods and 10% on water. Sanctions controversy

Meloni government towards zero VAT on primary goods and 10% on mineral water

“We have four VAT rates. The 4% cannot be touched, the 5 and 10 can”. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo interviewed by Il Sole 24 Ore regarding the products that could be covered by zero VAT in the context of the tax reform. “Today a bottle of water has 22%, it can be brought back to 10%. You can revisit the rate for meat and fish. Or even think of a zero rate for children’s products or basic goods necessity,” he added.

Go into detail La Stampa: “Another delicate issue, the so-called pruning of deductions, over 620 for a value that the Revenue Agency estimates at around 82 billion. PIn this way, the government counts on obtaining the necessary resources to reduce the Irpef rates from 4 to 3″. medical expenses and education. “On tax expenditures we must focus on the part of direct taxes, in which we have deductions, allowances and tax credits”, added the deputy minister”.

But there is controversy over the review of sanctions. “If the taxpayer declares everything but is unable to pay, administrative sanctions are enough”, says Leo. The oppositions are on the attack and the former socialist minister Rino Formica in an interview with La Stampa says: “A reform under the banner of “go ahead, there’s bread for everyone”, everyone has their own reduction: a bluster with vague outlines. And the vagueness serves to create a condition in which everyone can keep their hands free since it will take years and years to eventually approve the reform. It will be a pastime to show that Parliament is doing something”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Longfor Group (00960): The advantages of the three...

Why Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared Japan to be...

Taxman, “maximum openness to dialogue”. The delegated decrees...

Student: I was desperately trying to apply for...

Inflation drives large-scale distribution: sales up 6.7%

Dangerous half-truths are told about inheritance tax

Auto, Timmermans: “Internal combustion engines will not disappear...

Salary up to 10 million: That’s what the...

Children of gay couples, chaos in the Senate....

Robin Li: The feedback from the outside world...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy