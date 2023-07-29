Taxation, cuts in fines and reduced sentences. “Better”. “Help the Dodgers”

Fairer taxation or gift to tax evaders? Controversy over the new rules

“Work has been completed in the Finance and Treasury commission on the bill Delegation to the government for tax reform, so that from next week it will be able to pass to the examination of the Chamber”. This was declared by the senator of the Brothers of Italy, Antonella Zedda, rapporteur of the bill Delegation to the government for tax reform. “As rapporteur of the measure, I can only express satisfaction with the discussion held in the committee, che made it possible to explore the most important topics of the delegation in a reasonable time. At the end of the examination we can say that we have arrived at a text that it is not risky to define as revolutionary and innovative, capable of guaranteeing both the citizens and the State. Hence the great attention towards the tax payer through the construction of a friendly and just taxman”.

However, not everyone is happy. If the government highlights a revision that makes the tax authorities fairer and fairer towards citizens, there are those who speak of rewards for tax evaders. In particular, the Republic does. “The government renounces to bring the tax gap from 18.5% to 15.8% by the end of 2024” it reads. “The right decides to reward those who transfer their residence within national borders. The indication of the beneficiaries is only apparently neutral. Just continue reading the amendment that gives shape to the shield: the super rich who transfer their large capitals in Italy”.

According to Republic, “the gift is ready: if they collaborate with the tax authorities, providing sensitive information that can generate tax risks, in exchange they will obtain the cancellation of the penal and administrative sanctions. And the same conditions will also be guaranteed to Scrooge McDucks who reside abroad but who, through intermediaries or through trusts, have assets equal to or greater than one million euros in Italy”.

“I don’t think so, because we are moving towards three objectives, legal certainty, simplification and the objective of combating tax evasion”. So the Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo replies, at the end of the work in the Senate commission on the tax delegation, regarding the opposition’s accusations according to which the delegation would widen the tax authorities too much in favor of tax evaders.

