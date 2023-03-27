Fiscal delegation, “the new rules will become operational in a maximum of 24 months from the entry into force of the enabling law, during which the Executive will approve one or more implementing decrees of the delegation itself”

Interview by Affaritaliani.it ad Alberto Gusmeroli, President of the Productive Activities, Commerce and Tourism Commission of the Chamber; Head of the Tax Unit of the Economics Department of the League, cited by the newspapers together with his colleague Undersecretary Massimo Bitonci as one of the “hands” behind the tax reform of the Centre-right

What are the basic principles of tax delegation?

“The pillars on which this tax delegation text is based are three: simplification, tax reduction and rebalancing of the relationship between the taxpayer and the tax authorities. For fifty years, since the 1970s, the false belief has been propagated that complicate, weigh down , increasing bureaucracy and cumbersomeness were useful strategies to combat tax evasion. This is not the case, on the contrary: tax evasion feeds on complications and, following this logic, not only has tax evasion not decreased (but perhaps even increased) but the Italy, according to World Bank data, has become the 128th country in the world by degree of complexity.This obviously discourages investments by families and businesses, as well as foreign investors, who see our economy as a repulsive and unattractive system We need a change of pace, a streamlined, simple and low-tax fiscal architecture, capable of putting resources and trust back into circulation. Look, it works, the examples already exist: the dry coupon on lo commercial cation, which greatly reduced undeclared work, and the mini flat-tax of up to 85,000 euros, with taxation at 5% for the first five years and 15% for subsequent years. This with a view to a new scenario where the tax authorities (ie the state) are no longer perceived as an enemy by citizens and businesses, an obstacle and a brake on growth and competitiveness. As Lega we have always fought for this and, believe me, there is a lot of Lega in this delegation”.

What are the deadlines for the tax delegation? When will it be fully operational for all Italians?

“Last week’s approval by the Council of Ministers marks an important first step: for the first time in decades, a structural and organic vision is given to the tax authorities, with strategic depth, in the sense of outlining and building the perimeter – simple and with low taxation – in which to grow the country’s economy for the next few years, with a medium-long term perspective. This is an important result, achieved by a political majority where the League has brought and made its historical themes concrete. For example , with this delegation the “incremental flat tax” is extended to employees: a further step towards the Flat Tax, which is the final objective of the legislature. Also important is the abolition of micro-taxes whose revenue is even lower than the cost that the State supports to manage them. 4 months from the entry into force of the enabling law, during which the Executive will approve one or more implementing decrees of the enabling law”.

