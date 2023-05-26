Taxes – Cabinet decision on the budget should come before the summer break

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Leading budget politicians are expecting the cabinet decision on the 2024 federal budget on July 5 before the parliamentary summer break. “I’m assuming that the federal budget will be decided in the cabinet in the first week of July, i.e. before the parliamentary summer break,” said SPD chief housekeeper Dennis Rohde of the “Rheinische Post” (Friday edition).

“Parliament shouldn’t wait until after the summer break to get the budget, because it’s the most difficult budget in over a decade,” said Rohde. The FDP head of budget Otto Fricke also said: “All knowledgeable parliamentarians expect the cabinet decision on the budget by July 5 at the latest. For us budget holders it is simply important that we know the basic structure of the budget before the summer break and can work through it during the so-called summer break. ”

