Home » Taxes – Cabinet decision on the budget should come before the summer break
Business

Taxes – Cabinet decision on the budget should come before the summer break

by admin
Taxes – Cabinet decision on the budget should come before the summer break

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Leading budget politicians are expecting the cabinet decision on the 2024 federal budget on July 5 before the parliamentary summer break. “I’m assuming that the federal budget will be decided in the cabinet in the first week of July, i.e. before the parliamentary summer break,” said SPD chief housekeeper Dennis Rohde of the “Rheinische Post” (Friday edition).

“Parliament shouldn’t wait until after the summer break to get the budget, because it’s the most difficult budget in over a decade,” said Rohde. The FDP head of budget Otto Fricke also said: “All knowledgeable parliamentarians expect the cabinet decision on the budget by July 5 at the latest. For us budget holders it is simply important that we know the basic structure of the budget before the summer break and can work through it during the so-called summer break. ”

HOME PAGE

See also  Reception: Shanghai stock index rose 0.4%, logistics, power and other sectors strengthened, and the concept of meta-universe broke out again

You may also like

China – Chinese special envoy to Ukraine visits...

Stock exchanges, Nvidia’s shock is not enough for...

Work: Why a four-day week is not the...

Artificial intelligence to analyze geopolitical risks: a start-up...

Companies – number of complaints against Swiss Post...

ECB turns 25. The celebrations at a gala...

Fair Trade: “Then a visit to the Oktoberfest...

Resolution 29 of 05/22/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Roberto Pecora appointed CEO of Euronext Clearing

Germany shares mixed at close of trade; DAX...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy