Taxes – Chamber of Tax Advisors advises objections to property tax

Berlin (German news agency) – The President of the Federal Chamber of Tax Advisors (BStBK), Hartmut Schwab, has advised property owners to object to property tax assessments in certain cases. “In view of Professor Kirchhof’s report, which assumes that the federal model is unconstitutional, it is actually advisable to lodge an objection,” Schwab told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Thursday editions).

Schwab was referring to a recently published report that the constitutional lawyer Gregor Kirchhof had prepared on behalf of the taxpayers’ association and the Haus und Grund owners’ association. At the same time, however, the tax consultant president advised consumers to weigh up pragmatically whether an objection would actually bring anything. “Often the property tax isn’t huge, it’s maybe 600 euros a year. Now file an objection, argue about maybe 50 or 60 euros.” An objection to a tax office quickly costs between 50 and 100 euros, and there is also a risk of litigation. “Test cases in the past have shown that it can take years for a decision to be made,” said Schwab. In addition, even if the Federal Constitutional Court should classify the property tax as unconstitutional, the application would probably only apply for the future, since otherwise many municipalities and cities would be threatened with insolvency. Overall, Schwab expects 1.5 to 3 million objections to property tax assessments. Schwab accused the tax authorities of being “simply overwhelmed”. In order to relieve the burden on citizens in the future, the BStBK President advocated setting up a tax database that citizens could access free of charge. “We need real estate values ​​not only for the property tax, but also, for example, in the case of divorce, inheritance or companies for their balance sheets. If we could use the data collected now, that would save everyone a lot of time and money,” said Schwab.

