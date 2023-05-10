Taxes – district council criticizes problem adjournment at refugee summit

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The German district association reacted with disappointment to the results of the federal-state meeting on refugee policy. “The districts cannot really be satisfied with a postponement of urgent problems,” said the President of the German District Association, Reinhard Sager, to the newspapers of the Funke media group (Thursday editions).

“We expected more and are disappointed.” The demands of the administrative districts for limiting the influx of refugees, for the repatriation of people without a right to stay and for better financial support for the municipalities therefore remained on the agenda. Sager warned that if individual points were to be worked out further by the summer in order to then be decided in November, that would suggest time that the municipalities currently do not have. “But if there is only one billion euros more for the federal states for this year and not directly for the districts and cities, that’s not good news.”

The complete assumption of the accommodation costs for recognized refugees is necessary. Sager also criticized that clear resolutions should have been made on a permanent and breathing financing system in the relationship between the federal and state governments.

