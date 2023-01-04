Too many deadlines to meet and little money in your pocket? Too many taxes, notices, bills, fines to pay? A possible solution to the problems that today beset many Italians, crushed by expensive energy and double-digit inflation and suffocated by the accumulation of maturities, passes through installments. For this reason, the Aduc, Association of Consumer Rights, has developed a real “Consumer Self-Defense Manual 2023” to allow everyone to pay by installments for every possible type of payment.

«PUT IN INSTALLMENTS!! A word that today is synonymous with LIFE! – they explain to the Aduc -. Not those installments that are offered to us by sellers of all kinds to convince us that, all in all, it is only a matter of a few euros a month, but those without which we could have serious individual and domestic economic problems».

Here are the main indications, accompanied in more detail by tabs relating to the individual items.

BILLS

In general terms it depends on the contracts. In any case, the guaranteeing Authorities have established some methods:

Telecommunication

Possible when invoices arrive late. The customer must be informed of this possibility

Electric energy

Possible for the protected market (requested by the user within 10 calendar days of the invoice expiry) in these cases:

– 150% higher adjustment than the debit for the same period;

– counter malfunction;

– failure to comply with the billing periodicity.

Gas

Possible for the protected market (requested by the user within 10 calendar days of the invoice expiry) in the following cases:

– adjustment greater than double the highest charge invoiced in the advance bills referring to the adjustment period (excluding seasonal variations);

– counter malfunction;

– adjustment due to one or more missed readings of an accessible meter.

– failure to comply with the billing periodicity.

Water

Possible if the invoice amount exceeds the average charge value of the bills of the last 12 months by 80% (requested by the user within 10 calendar days of the invoice expiry).

FINES REPORTS

Payable in up to 60 installments (to be submitted within 30 days of notification) in the following cases:

– difficult economic conditions (taxable income not exceeding 10,628.16 euros).

– the amount of the minutes must be greater than 200 euros. Interest is added and an installment must be at least 100 euros.

Interest is added to the installment amount. The minimum amount of each installment is 100 euros.

SETTLEMENT NOTICES

These are the good-natured notices that have not yet become tax bills. You can have 8 quarterly installments for amounts up to 5,000 euros; 20 installments for higher amounts.

REVENUE AGENCY DEEDS (tax collection files and executive assessment notices)

– ordinary up to 72 monthly installments, in the event of a temporary situation of objective difficulty;

– Extraordinary up to 120 monthly installments, in the event of proven and serious difficult situation linked to the economic situation, for reasons beyond one’s will/responsibility.

In addition to the extraordinary installment plan, an extension can also be obtained in special cases.

TAX INJUNCTIONS AND EXECUTIVE ASSESSMENTS OF LOCAL AUTHORITIES

Only possible if required by local laws or regulations.

ANNUAL DECLARATION TAXES

IRPEF, IRES, IRAP

They can be paid in installments, provided you have exercised the option in the declaration itself.

The same goes for the annual VAT return.