Home » Taxes – Holznagel welcomes compliance with the debt brake
Business

Taxes – Holznagel welcomes compliance with the debt brake

by admin
Taxes – Holznagel welcomes compliance with the debt brake

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The president of the taxpayers’ association, Reiner Holznagel, welcomed the planned compliance with the debt brake in the 2024 federal budget. “I am pleased that at least the Federal Chancellor and the Federal Minister of Finance are willing to comply with the constitution again from next year,” he told the Neuen Osnabrcker Zeitung (Wednesday edition).

“It was clear for a long time that the constitutional debt brake must apply again. I’m surprised that it took so long for the individual departments to react to this need and embark on austerity measures.” Holznagel, however, demanded that the debt brake should now apply permanently again. “The debt brake must be in place. The 2024 budget can only be the beginning.” The President warns against losing sight of the high repayment obligations in the coming years. “From 2028, the federal government will have to gradually repay the corona debt – starting with 12 billion euros per year.” According to Holznagel, the scope is currently decreasing because of the enormously rising interest rates. “Here, 40 billion euros are booked every year. All coalition members must make an effort to set up the next budgets in a sustainable manner,” he said. Germany is not suffering from the fact that there is not enough money available for investments, “but from the fact that the money cannot be spent and therefore does not get to where it is supposed to work”. The special assets for the Bundeswehr amounting to 100 billion euros have so far hardly been touched. “It is wrong to believe that we can make more investments with even more debt,” says Holznagel. He considers the discussion about basic child security to be “symptomatic” on this point. “We’re only talking about billions, but not about concepts. And above all, not about how the basic child security should be counter-financed. The family minister wants to reserve billions for this, but does not back her demands with a concrete concept,” criticized the taxpayer president.

See also  China's mourning for Jiang Zemin highly politicized - Le Monde

HOME PAGE

You may also like

Resolution 40 of 06/12/2023 – Integration of previous...

Stock exchange podcast: Lilium, Joby, EHang & Co....

Gas, bill at -1.1% for consumption in June

Deutsche Bahn: Also the Pro Bahn passenger association...

Central Bank of the Dominican Republic Introduces New...

Fake photo of Meloni in Puglia, the mistake...

Bond Connect: 6-Year Operation Report Card Reveals Significant...

Benetton, the empire grows by 487 million. Edition...

14 percent of tenants live in furnished apartments

Heat pump or gas heating? The Power of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy