Taxes – Holznagel welcomes compliance with the debt brake

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The president of the taxpayers’ association, Reiner Holznagel, welcomed the planned compliance with the debt brake in the 2024 federal budget. “I am pleased that at least the Federal Chancellor and the Federal Minister of Finance are willing to comply with the constitution again from next year,” he told the Neuen Osnabrcker Zeitung (Wednesday edition).

“It was clear for a long time that the constitutional debt brake must apply again. I’m surprised that it took so long for the individual departments to react to this need and embark on austerity measures.” Holznagel, however, demanded that the debt brake should now apply permanently again. “The debt brake must be in place. The 2024 budget can only be the beginning.” The President warns against losing sight of the high repayment obligations in the coming years. “From 2028, the federal government will have to gradually repay the corona debt – starting with 12 billion euros per year.” According to Holznagel, the scope is currently decreasing because of the enormously rising interest rates. “Here, 40 billion euros are booked every year. All coalition members must make an effort to set up the next budgets in a sustainable manner,” he said. Germany is not suffering from the fact that there is not enough money available for investments, “but from the fact that the money cannot be spent and therefore does not get to where it is supposed to work”. The special assets for the Bundeswehr amounting to 100 billion euros have so far hardly been touched. “It is wrong to believe that we can make more investments with even more debt,” says Holznagel. He considers the discussion about basic child security to be “symptomatic” on this point. “We’re only talking about billions, but not about concepts. And above all, not about how the basic child security should be counter-financed. The family minister wants to reserve billions for this, but does not back her demands with a concrete concept,” criticized the taxpayer president.

HOME PAGE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

