Taxes – Lindner defends draft budget

Berlin (German news agency) – Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) has defended the draft budget for 2024 despite the dispute over parental allowance and basic child security. “The funds are scarce and then we have to talk very carefully about where the scarce funds are going to be used. We have to comply with the debt brake,” Lindner told the ZDF Today Journal (Wednesday edition).

The increases in expenditure should also be limited for parental allowance. How that happens in detail is the responsibility of the responsible ministry. With regard to parental allowance, for which the Ministry of Finance had proposed a reduction in funding to the Ministry of Family Affairs, Lindner said there were other options than the “income cap at 150,000 euros”.

When asked about the special funds that are not included in the budget, the Federal Minister of Finance replied: “We will abolish special funds in 2024 and 2025. They will no longer exist. My goal is to reduce them.” Lindner describes the fact that the federal government now has to pay 243 million euros in damages for the failed car toll as a “decision of the past that has now turned out to be wrong”.

It is up to the taxpayers to judge this politically.

