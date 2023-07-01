Taxes on the thirteenths of Italians? Less heavy: how the taxman changes

Less taxes on Italians’ thirteenths. This is how the taxman changes

Lighter taxation on bonuses, overtime and productivity bonuses. Monthly installments for Irpef down payment and balance for self-employed workers and individual entrepreneurs. Stop the online sale of electronic cigarettes and chewing nicotine and Imu bulletins calculated by the Municipality and sent home. So the taxman is starting to change.

In fact, the process of tax delegation continues, and is enriched with news after the passage to the Finance Committee of the Chamber which completed the examination, approving a series of changes, in view of the mandate for the speaker next week, for sending the text to the Chamber starting from from 10 July. But it will still be necessary to wait for the implementing decrees to see the first rules in force, perhaps as early as 2024.

Goodbye super stamp

We are thinking of a reorganization of car taxes with the aim of simplifying the levy. The hated super-vignette tax on large-engined cars will remain for now but the aim is to “progressively overcome it” as long as it doesn’t involve greater costs for the public finances. In force since 2011, the superbollo foresees a payment of 20 euros for each kW of power of the car exceeding 185 kW, with a decreasing weight over time. According to Federcarrozzieri, the cost of the super tax on an Alfa Romeo Stelvio car (206 kW) is 420 euros and it reaches 6,960 euros for supercars such as the Aston Martin Dbs (533 kW) and 7,840 euros for the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae (577 kW). According to the association, the total proceeds for the state coffers in the 12 years of life of the Superbollo amounted to approximately 1.2 billion euros, but the tax caused serious anomalies in the Italian car market: if initially there was a significant reduction in the new registrations of cars with power exceeding 185 kW, subsequently there was a proliferation of “false leasing”, i.e. cars with foreign registration plates supplied for hire to Italian customers, with consequent non-payment of the car tax , super stamp, and various taxes.

What changes in the paycheck

Returning to the news for workers’ payrolls, they will therefore be taxed less the thirteenth, overtime and productivity bonuses. A substitution tax will be applied to the Irpef and related surtaxes in a facilitated measure, with a rate that could converge to 15% but only for the lowest incomes. There is also the possibility of paying a series of taxes in installments for self-employed workers and individual entrepreneurs: they will be able to pay the Irpef advance and balance in monthly installments but the current system for calculating the balance and advances should remain unchanged. Furthermore, for businesses, the government will have to provide for the possibility of incentives, in the form of super depreciation, for new hires. A measure that will go hand in hand with the reduction of IRES for companies that employ resources in investments and hiring.

Flat tax

On the other hand, the promised incremental flat tax for employees remains in standby but it is not excluded that it could be included in the parliamentary process. For the moment, only “an overall assessment, also for prospective purposes” is expected for the current year. The flat tax of 15% introduced with the last Budget law therefore remains, for now, only for VAT numbers and applies only to taxable income for 2023 for the incremental part compared to the years 2020-22.

Imu at home

In the future, the Imu bulletins can be calculated by the Municipality and sent to citizens directly at home. Indeed, one of the approved changes provides for the gradual transition of the Imu from a self-liquidated tax to a tax calculated by the Municipality and transmitted to the citizen.

Electronic cigarettes

Also stop the online sale of electronic cigarettes and chewing nicotine. A ban on distance selling, cross-border or with cross-border procurement, is foreseen for consumers who buy electronic cigarettes and the so-called ‘nicotine pouches’ in Italy. Ok also to the involvement of the Guardia di Finanza in the control plan to combat illegal gambling.

