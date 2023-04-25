Taxes: We have to talk openly about the tax burden in Germany

Et is the same every spring: The industrialized countries organization OECD shows that the welfare state in Germany is particularly expensive for its citizens. Only in Belgium are single households more heavily burdened with taxes and duties. Nothing has changed in this sad top position for years.

The last major reform was a good 20 years ago, when the Chancellor was still called Gerhard Schröder. At that time Germany was the sick man of Europe. Today the country is in bad shape again.