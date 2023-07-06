Taxes – Wirtschaftsweise Schnitzer pleads for inheritance tax reform

Old Man and Young Fraudts

Berlin (German news agency) – The head of economics, Monika Schnitzer, has called for a reform of the inheritance tax in view of the dwindling budgetary funds. “One tax reform that we should tackle is the reform of the inheritance tax,” said Schnitzer of the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday edition).

“In the current form, different types of assets are taxed differently, business assets are typically less than other types of assets. This unequal treatment is problematic, and there is an urgent need for reform here,” said the chairwoman of the Federal Government’s Economic Advisory Council. The income from the inheritance tax goes to the federal states.

