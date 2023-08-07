Taxi drivers on a war footing: strike coming

Taxi drivers on a war footing against the government: strike coming

Taxi strike coming. The Omnibus decree which intervenes on the transport sector and on taxi driver licenses raises the controversy of the trade unions in the sector. «This decree thus made must not be converted into law. A general strike and mobilization will be our response.” So in a note by The only CGIL after the comparison table at Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy with the union representatives of the taxi drivers. “The laws in force already allow the mayors to intervene on the workforce as well as to improve and make services more efficient”, adds the union.

Criticisms of the decree also from the world Ncc which considers the reordering of licenses not sufficient. Says the president of Federnoleggio, Luigi Pacilli After the meeting with Urso and the asset investment decree that starts today, there are few doubts left: politics cannot understand that, despite the appreciable commitment due to the contingent emergency of lack of taxis, it will not be enough to increase the taxi workforce by 20%. but not even double. On the merits, all the Ncc suggestions have remained unheeded ». The number one of the association that brings together Ncc Confesercenti companies contests “the absolute disregard for the Ncc world“.

Even the NCCs are dissatisfied with the government’s moves

“We Nccs remain victims of the choices dictated by the world of taxis”, according to Pacilli. The 2019 law did not take into account the thirty-one years that have passed since the previous law of 1992, and not even the current government, it seems, shares the idea that the economic sustainability of the taxi service cannot justify the archaic protectionism against the sector Ncc”.

In this way, warns the president, «it will end up being definitively suffocated, in defiance of the unheard-of Luxembourg sentence of last June 8th. For the Government, we Nccs are not 40,000 companies that invoice, employ and provide an excellent mobility service to Italians and tourists: we are still only those who disturb the taxi drivers”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

