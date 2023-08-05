Taxi emergency, Meloni lets go. Towards a 20% increase in licensing

Taxi emergency, Meloni lets go: towards a 20% increase in licenses. New decree in progress

An increase of up to 20% of the taxi licenses currently in circulation, through new tenders set up by the Municipalities, accompanied by funds for the incentive for the ecological conversion of the fleet of white cars and NCCs. The decree being processed by Mimit and MIT on the reorganization of the non-scheduled public transport sector, expected on Monday in the Council of Ministers, according to what filters should settle on this forecast of expansion of the taxi service.

For weeks, with the full recovery of tourism after three summers characterized by lower flows due to the Covid pandemic, the difficulty of the Taxi service in the cities of art as well as in the Italian metropolises. In the open discussion tables between the government and taxi drivers, one of the issues that has been addressed is that of the number of licenses in circulation.

According to Istat data in 2021 there were 22,723 Taxis in circulation in the provincial capitals, with a change of just 30 cars more than in the similar survey of 2016. The data of the Transport Regulatory Authority survey around 7,900 active licenses in Rome, 4,855 in Milan, almost 2,400 in Naples, 1,500 in Turin, just over 700 each in Florence and Bologna, about 320 in Palermo.

The offer of the service, numbers in hand, therefore appears lower than the request. Indeed, in the first three months of 2023, spending by foreign travelers in Italy increased by 30% compared to the previous year and exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 8%. Furthermore, between the end of 2023 and the next few years, extraordinary tourist flows are expected linked to some major events in the planning.

Appointments that would require a strengthening of the service offered by white cars, especially in Rome and Milan. The Ryder cup will take place from 25 September to 1 October 2023 in Rome with 50,000 spectators expected per day. For the 2025 Jubilee, 32 million pilgrims are also estimated in the capital. The following year, 1.7 million visitors are expected for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics. If Rome were awarded Expo 2030, 30 million visitors would arrive in the city. About 50 million pilgrims are assumed for the 2033 Jubilee.

DEAR-VOLI, HERE COMES THE GOVERNMENT CLOSE

In the decree law that will arrive on Monday in the council of ministers, a measure against the cost of flights is also foreseen. In the draft of the legislative decree, viewed by breaking latest news, there is an article on unfair commercial practices relating to the prices charged on domestic flights to the islands. “The dynamic fixing of tariffs by the airlines, modulated in relation to the time of the booking, is prohibited if the following conditions are jointly met: a) it is applied on national routes connecting with the islands; b) it takes place during a peak period of demand linked to seasonality or in conjunction with a national state of emergency; c) leads to a sale price of the ticket or ancillary services 200 percent higher than the average flight fare”.

For these routes, it is also considered an unfair commercial practice “the use of automated procedures for determining the rates based on the user’s web profiling activities or on the type of electronic devices used for bookings, when this involves economic damage for the user “.

“In the event that public service obligations are imposed pursuant to Article 16 of Regulation (EC) No. 1008/2008 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 24 September 2008, the competent administration – reads Article 2 of the draft legislative decree -, in assessing the enforceable measures, in any case, it sets the maximum tariff levels practicable by the airlines where there is a risk that the tariff dynamics could lead to a significant increase linked to seasonality or to extraordinary, national or local events. the administration makes use of the option referred to in article 16, paragraph 9, of the aforementioned regulation (EC) no. 1008/2008, the maximum tariff level is also indicated in the call for tenders as an objective requirement of the offer”.

