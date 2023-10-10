Taxi, strike against the Asset Decree begins: the increase in licenses is in the sights. Minister Urso: “Incomprehensible protest”

It is the day of the protest by taxi drivers belonging to the same USB, Orsa and Fast Confsal, who contest the increase in licenses decided by the government with the Asset decree. The stop lasts 24 hours and affects all cities.

After the bus and metro strike, it is then the turn of the taxis, who protest under the Ministry of Transport. A strike defined as “regular” by the Guarantor as it “respects the legislation in force” which reminds us that it is not up to the Authority to “evaluate the reasons”. “The trigger is the Asset Decree”, claims the USB, denouncing as a negative element the possibility of issuing up to 20% of new licenses, “repealing every rule that provides for territorial planning”. Taxi drivers accuse “Local Authorities and the government that they will pass on the responsibilities for the increase in licenses without any concrete data”, warns the USB.

For the Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, it is, however, a “hardly understandable” protest. “The strike called by the taxi drivers is a somewhat retrospective protest, also because the reform has been in force by decree for some time month and we presented it to the workers, NCC owners and all the other players in the sector”, says the minister.

