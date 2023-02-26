Cryptocurrencies, how and why to tax them

Tax, tax, tax… always the same topic, why do we want to discuss it? There is one reason and it is that many earnings are not taxed or rather taxation, as much as there is, is “quietly” glossed over. After proposing a taxation (of a new type) regarding e-commerce i.e. online purchases/sales “Taxing e-commerce is possible” (see Municipality of Rovigo Aretusini, a broken record I think that of the parent company (ilgazzettino.it) along the lines I would like to propose the taxation of cryptocurrencies or digital currencies, which, as we all know, often escape the tax authorities. And here’s the idea.

To buy and sell cryptocurrencies (the best known is BITCOIN) banking channels are usually used, SEPA circuit, but also thanks to agreements with the platforms you can use debit, credit or prepaid cards. Sometimes, however, due to obvious delinquent actions, it happens that cards “without a name” or with a “front name” are used.

Question: do we want to tax everyone without distinction?

Well, here’s the way I propose: knowing that all transactions take place in the circuit we can tax the transaction with a 10% or more both on exit (for the purchase) and on entry (after the sale). Example: I make a purchase of 1,000 euros in cryptocurrencies from my account (revenue for the state 100 euros), I sell the cryptocurrencies for 2,000 euros with the relative credit in my account (revenue for the state 200 euros).

For this type of tax it is not necessary to make ad hoc laws, the intervention of the Ministry of Economy and Finance is sufficient. However, with the taxation of the transaction, from cryptocurrencies to current currency and vice versa, it does not matter if there has been a capital gain or loss, for the person concerned, because, theoretically, there are people who use cryptocurrencies as if they were a washing machine (washing machine) to clean capital possibly of illicit origin. Well, given that there are millions of transactions, the income for our bloodless Treasury could be substantial. Nothing prevents this idea from being applied on a global scale. Obviously both the banks and the providers will act as withholding agents and will pay the amount due to the Treasury on a daily basis.

All of this could be true for any unregulated market where almost never anyone is responsible for any damages caused to investors and then because the main subjects involved (the organizers) are found in tax havens enjoying the stolen goods and important sums of money are spent to be able to process them.

The advantage could be that of the certainty of the taxation of outgoing and incoming money, regardless of the actor and, as you can guess, the risk is only for those who invest in these particular markets which, according to many, closely resemble the mythical Far West. If then the “lords” of cryptocurrencies, in deference to savers and transparency, wish to be regulated, they can always come forward. Anyway, simpler than that!

