Taxis, flights, bridge over the Strait and fires: what changes. Dl Omnibus, the news

Omnibus decree: more licenses for taxis and stop to the algorithm against expensive flights

Not just the 40% levy on banks’ extra profits. Taxi: green light to increase up to 20% of licenses. Approved the rule that prohibits the fixing of fares by airlines 200% above the average flight fare. Company protest. Taxis threaten strike. Squeeze against i arsonists. On the minimum salary Meloni would like to meet the opposition on Friday at Palazzo Chigi

I decided to take a taxi for everyone

Metropolitan cities, capitals and municipalities with international airports can announce the extraordinary competition – up to a 20% increase compared to existing licenses – open to new operators, with a faster, more certain and simplified procedure. The hypothesis of cumulation of definitive licenses is excluded. Simplifications and accelerations are on the way for the procedures relating to temporary licenses, which can be extended for 24 months. For the purchase of taxis, the eco-bonus is expected to double, also for NCC. The dual guide tool has been de-bureaucratized

Dear-flights, stop algorithm and profiling island connections

Against the high price of flights, the dynamic fixing of tariffs by airlines is prohibited in the Asset decree, modulated in relation to the time of the reservation if the fixing is applied on national routes connecting with the islands and takes place either during a period of peak demand linked to seasonality or in conjunction with a national state of emergency and if it leads to a sale price of the ticket or ancillary services, 200% higher than the average flight fare.

The “unfair commercial practice” is then taken into consideration the use of automated tariff determination procedures – to and from the islands, i.e. where there are territorial continuity needs – based on user web profiling activities or on the type of electronic devices used for bookings, when this involves a detriment economic. Finally, the companies must always inform the user, for online ticket purchases, about the use of profiling tools.

Stop the ceiling of 240 thousand euros for the super experts of the Strait Bridge

The Council of Ministers has approved the derogation from the salary ceiling for the super experts who will work for the construction of the bridge over the Strait. From what has emerged, it is a rule strongly desired by Matteo Salvini’s MIT, “to guarantee the involvement of the best professionals”. Article 15 provides that the limit of 240,000 euros of maximum fees for directors and employees does not apply to the concessionary company.

Omnibus decree on banks

“There will be a 40% withdrawal from the multibillion-dollar extra profits for the bankslimited to 2023″ and this fund “which we think will be quite adequate, will feed the rumors about tax cuts and support for mortgages on first homes”, claims Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini who is responsible for the announcement. For the leader of the League, “Minister Giorgetti brought a norm of social equity to the Council”.

Omnibus decree on justice

Green light also for the other omnibus decree on Justice, which provides for more severe penalties for those detained responsible for fires and the destination of8 per thousand to drug addiction.

“We have introduced other rules against organized crime by extending the possibility of wiretapping to typical crimes both in the specific case of the offense and when they are aggravated for the purposes of terrorism and the aggravating circumstance of the mafia system“, claims the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio at the end of the CDM.

Covid, stop positive isolation

It comes too stop isolation for Covid positivesthus ending the last social restriction measure that became necessary in the years of the pandemic.

It’s still…

Fishing

An intervention also on the fishing sector to try to alleviate the critical issues related to the exponential proliferation of the blue crab. “It is particularly aggressive and has come from other seas in the Mediterranean, in particular in the Adriatic, but also with presence in the Tyrrhenian Sea. The disposal of this animal is foreseen”, argues the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida.

Technology

To monitor the transfer abroad of particularly critical technology, even when this occurs intra-group, the Cdm with the Asset Decree authorizes the exercise of special powers when the acts and operations concern artificial intelligencesemiconductor manufacturing machinery, the cybersicurezzathe aerospace technologiesof storage ofenergy, quantum and nuclear.

Minimum salary

On the front of minimum salarywhich has ignited the political debate in recent weeks, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni should meet with the opposition on Friday, after the 60-day suspension of the bill approved by the Chamber of Deputies.

