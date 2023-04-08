Fifteen billion for a structural tax reform

Per Federico Iadicicco, president of the entrepreneurs’ association Anpit-Azienda Italia, the time for spot interventions is over. We need to think about the future with courage by putting in place an intervention on the tax authorities capable of increasing wages and increasing the disposable income of families and businesses. The government is moving in this direction. But more can be done.

President, pandemic and war have been a serious blow to businesses. In what context are we today?

The decline in energy prices, price consolidation and government intervention, despite the difficult context, allow us to move forward. The central theme, however, remains to intervene in a structural way.

Inflation is slowing down, but prices are not going down. What are your predictions?

I don’t think we’ve ever seen a scenario of prices going up and then rolling back, an adjustment perhaps. The prices of raw materials and semi-finished products have now consolidated. I don’t think there is a possibility of a regression. We can only hope that there are no further increases, but we have to deal with this situation and see how to increase wages in the medium term to make them compatible with the ongoing price increase.

Isn’t increasing wages likely to create new inflation?

Nowadays it is impossible to imagine an increase in salaries that weighs directly on companies. But if we manage to increase disposable income through a tax reform that reduces the pressure on individuals, this could actually increase their net income.

But are the resources there?

Our study center, Article 46, has carried out a survey to try to understand how much money we have allocated in the last two legislatures to try to reduce the tax burden. He did so by analyzing all the bonuses we’ve known since Renzi.

An incredible figure emerged from the analysis: 162 billion euros have been allocated to attempt to carry out interventions that have not been able to structurally modify the tax burden and therefore to increase people’s incomes. Which means that potentially through a planning activity with about half of those resources an operation can be carried out in five years that leads us towards a structural reduction of the tax burden.

And how can structural tax reform be achieved?

Our proposal is to start today with a consolidation of the first two brackets and a rate of 22% up to 28 thousand euros and then a reduction of three points in the bracket between 28 and 50, leaving the bracket unchanged at 43. This means intervening on medium-low incomes and increase the propensity to consume on average by facilitating the weakest sections of the population. Then in a second phase, a couple of years later, one could imagine moving to a rate from 32 to 30, the one between 28 and 50 thousand euros.

Finally, in the last phase, the taxation of the highest rate can be raised to 40% because in any case a taxation above 40% is objectively unfair. Considering all taxes and fees, this means having a tax rate of more than 50%. It is unfair that half of people’s income is absorbed by taxes. The last step we propose is the transition from taxation on the person to that on the family nucleus in order to begin to tackle the great demographic issue on the fiscal front as well, which is often talked about and which is a real drama, a sword of Damocles on our children.

With the ongoing demographic crisis we already have and will have more and more difficulties in financing the welfare system because the active population is always less than the passive one. Not to mention the very negative impact on the GDP and on the possibility of finding manpower because there is a lack of people, especially young people, to enter the world of work.

And what about the flat tax?

Even with the flat tax, progressivity can be guaranteed by the system of deductions and deductions. But this tax solution doesn’t convince me because, in my opinion, if you want to make a flat tax that favors everyone, you should go below 23%, which is the minimum rate.

I’m afraid it’s an abnormal effort that I don’t think is feasible. Instead, I think we can work on the three rates, which is in any case a balanced solution. So if we have to invest more resources, it is better to focus on the transfer of taxation from natural persons to the household.

On the business front, what are the tax initiatives that can improve the situation and above all encourage investment?

Surely the abolition of IRAP is an act of justice. It is an unfair tax which even disadvantages those who are employed. The hypothesis put forward by the government of replacing it with an additional IRES is already going in the right direction because it obviously changes the tax base.

Irap should be reduced especially for those who reinvest profits in the company. It seems to me that the government’s hypotheses for both Irpef and Irap go in this direction. The judgment is overall positive. To tell the truth, work was also done in the last legislature that led to conclusions similar to these.

But then we also need to change the whole mechanism of deductions and deductions?

It is true that to maintain the invariance of revenue and limited disbursement, this type of operation must be carried out. But it is also true that we have used the resources: 162 billion in ten years. So it means that if we build a tax reform which, in the medium term, increases disposable income, increases consumption and investments, the discourse we are making today could come back to us in terms of growth and therefore also of revenue in the following years as well.

And since in the past we have operated with spot interventions, why not use resources today within a long-term construction? We need to get away from the logic according to which I govern, I have the imminent need to reach consensus and I make an intervention that favors companies and workers for three years, two years or one year. Companies do not need aid from the state, but they do need the state to allow them to release the energy that companies produce and therefore a structural reduction in the tax burden. This is the big theme.

I think there is scope for carrying out such an operation even taking into account that in the first phase there could be a small reduction in revenue. But I think the investment is worth it. On the other hand, the photograph of 162 billion that have been spent in any case in a decade is the demonstration that we can find the resources if we want. But if we use them to do things that have no structural impact then why not find them for serious reform.

But the government does not have much room for manoeuvre….

The context is not the best. We will find ourselves in the situation of having to return to the parameters of Brussels even if there is a negotiation in the field, a reasoning to get out of the dimension of austerity. But if we have a credible proposal and this proposal is also presented to the European institutions demonstrating that an intervention is not made to squander resources, but to generate a virtuous process of growth for the country, we could be able to take a different path.

In the government’s proposal, which we agree with, they imagine 5 billion for the initial phase of the tax reform. Our proposal provides for 15. It is true that they are triple that, but it is also true that they are resources which, pending a virtuous process, can be allocated and above all have an important return in subsequent years.

In the background remains the scenario of war which still risks influencing the final effect of any reform….

I hope that in the next five or six months the conflict will end first of all for the populations directly involved and then also for our economies. The scenario would change because expectations would be different from people and companies. There would also be the reconstruction phase and it will also be necessary to understand how Italy will play a role in the process.

Meanwhile, in this period, the country has become aware of some facts such as the need to reduce dependence on foreign countries for energy and mineral resources. If there is a positive element of this great international turbulence generated by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, it is perhaps the awareness that it is necessary to think about how to guarantee one’s energy needs. It is a return of energy policy that this country has not had in the last thirty years.