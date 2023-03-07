Home Business Taxman, Leo: “The reform in the CDM in days. The personal income tax rates will be only three”
Business

Taxman, Leo: “The reform in the CDM in days. The personal income tax rates will be only three”

by admin
Taxman, Leo: “The reform in the CDM in days. The personal income tax rates will be only three”

Taxman, Leo: “We will bring the reform to the Council of Ministers by next week”

The Deputy Minister of Economy, Maurice Leoconfirms the mid-March deadline for approval of the enabling law on the Council of Ministers tax reform. “I think so, we’re in the final stages,” he replied Leo who asked if next week would be the right one for his approval.

“We will be able to bring it to the Council of Ministers by mid-March, then there will be parliamentary times”, he promised on the sidelines of a meeting of the Milan Accountants Association.

Fisco, Leo: “3 Irpef rates, resources from tax expenditures”

Furthermore, Leo confirms the government’s intention to reduce the number to three income tax ratesalso leveraging on a review of tax expenditures, i.e deductions not tax deductions.

“I think there are conditions to reduce the number of rates: we can get to a 3-man system, we are working on it with the Accounting Department”, Leo told the Milan Accountants Association.

“We have around 600 tax expenditures which give Cuba 156 billion. We can intervene there. If we do a careful review, we can find the resources to better calibrate the rates“, he added.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Stabilizing Investor Confidence: Wealth Management Company Starts Self-purchase Action_Bank_Financial Channel Home_财经网- CAIJING.COM.CN

You may also like

Dispute over prices: Edeka throws these 450 brands...

Rates Australia: central bank RBA raises rates to...

Regulatory voice again, iron ore prices fell slightly...

How two men want to save the ailing...

Nuclear, an opportunity for Ansaldo Energia to relaunch

SAP could get $12.4 billion for online market...

Banco Bpm, the strange silence around the board...

Lange’s futures afternoon report: futures fluctuate upward and...

Daughter of Bill Gates: That’s the worst thing...

“Astorre seemed happy. It’s a real mystery for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy