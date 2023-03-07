Taxman, Leo: “We will bring the reform to the Council of Ministers by next week”

The Deputy Minister of Economy, Maurice Leoconfirms the mid-March deadline for approval of the enabling law on the Council of Ministers tax reform. “I think so, we’re in the final stages,” he replied Leo who asked if next week would be the right one for his approval.

“We will be able to bring it to the Council of Ministers by mid-March, then there will be parliamentary times”, he promised on the sidelines of a meeting of the Milan Accountants Association.

Fisco, Leo: “3 Irpef rates, resources from tax expenditures”

Furthermore, Leo confirms the government’s intention to reduce the number to three income tax ratesalso leveraging on a review of tax expenditures, i.e deductions not tax deductions.

“I think there are conditions to reduce the number of rates: we can get to a 3-man system, we are working on it with the Accounting Department”, Leo told the Milan Accountants Association.

“We have around 600 tax expenditures which give Cuba 156 billion. We can intervene there. If we do a careful review, we can find the resources to better calibrate the rates“, he added.

