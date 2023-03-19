Taxman, “maximum openness to dialogue and confrontation throughout the parliamentary process”

The delegated decrees for the tax reform will be issued “within 24 months from the date of entry into force of the enabling law“. The Government said it today in the meeting on taxation with the trade unions. The representatives of the Executive nevertheless assured the unions present “maximum openness to dialogue and confrontation throughout the parliamentary process” of approval of the delegation and subsequent implementing measures.

A broad mandate to structurally revolutionize the Italian tax system 50 years after the last comprehensive reform dating back to the 1970s (Delegated Law No. 825 of 1971). On the occasion of the discussion at Palazzo Chigi with the representatives of the trade unions – reads a note from Palazzo Chigi – the Minister of the Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, the Deputy Minister, Maurizio Leo and the Undersecretary to the Prime Minister, Alfredo Mantovanoillustrated the principles and timing of the ‘New Tax’ redesigned by the Meloni Government which passes from an organic revision of the Italian tax system.

The timing, announced by the Government representatives, provides for the adoption of the delegated decrees – which will contain the implementing rules of the principles expressed in the delegation – within 24 months from the date of entry into force of the enabling law. The representatives of the Executive assured the unions present “maximum openness to dialogue and confrontation throughout the parliamentary process” for approval of the delegation and subsequent implementing provisions.

Overall, the Reform aims to encourage dependent work, with the primary objective of helping families, young people and women, reducing the tax burden for companies, increasing employment and investments, simplifying obligations, encouraging the collaboration with the tax authorities and encourage the return of capital. In this context, one of the main objectives that the Meloni government intends to vigorously pursue the fight against tax evasion, an issue on which specific measures are being studied to encourage the spontaneous compliance of taxpayers, with the primary aim of arriving at a ‘Fisco Amico’ who dialogues with the taxpayer. After discussions with the trade unions, a table with trade associations and professional orders is scheduled for tomorrow. A method, that of dialogue, which bears witness to the Government’s desire to achieve a reform that is as concrete and shared as possible.

