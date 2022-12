Who pays the Irpef? Who pays into the state coffers almost 200 billionthat is almost 10% of GDP, latest data 2021? No mystery, the data speak for themselves: the 55% come from employees, 30% from pensioners and 12% from the self-employedthe. If in the first two cases, we are “willing it or not” due to the levy at source and the revenue has risen in the last twenty years, for independent workers the opposite is true: dropped by 6-7 points from 18-19 per cent .