Taylor Swift in Zurich – sold out quickly despite high prices

Taylor Swift in Zurich – sold out quickly despite high prices

Up to 282 francs for a seat – concerts by Taylor Swift are sold out after just a few minutes

Taylor Swift is currently the biggest female pop star. Next year she will come to Switzerland. Anyone who wants to enjoy their show pays 163 francs for standing room.

Taylor Swift at a concert in Kansas City this July. Next year she will be in Zurich.

Although the concert summer is currently in full swing, the musical focus is already on the summer of 2024, when super-superstar Taylor Swift will come to Switzerland for at least two concerts. Advance sales for the two performances in Zurich’s Letzigrund will start this Thursday. The more than 90,000 tickets were sold out in no time at all.

