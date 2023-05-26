TCL Q10H Mini LED TV: Excellent picture quality, new experience_Original_Sina public test

With the approach of summer, the long-awaited shopping spree is coming—the 618 mid-year promotion. As one of the most influential events in the field of e-commerce, in order to seize sales, major e-commerce platforms have launched a variety of promotional activities such as full discounts, discounts, flash sales, group purchases, etc., so that consumers can buy products at ultra-low prices. Buy long-awaited items. Among them, TV, as a C-position product in home appliances, often has a lot of benefits in the 618 promotion, so it has become a popular electrical appliance sought after by many consumers. However, due to the large number of brands and models, and various professional parameters on the page, many people in Overwhelmed by the selection process.

In fact, it is very simple to choose a TV. It depends on the brand, picture quality, configuration, service, etc., and the price is the strongest. Combining these factors, there is no evidence to say it. Let me share with you the TCL I am currently using. Q10H.

On May 9th, TCL Q10H was officially released. This TV is called “Salute to AV Lovers”. In addition to raising the hardware strength to a new height, it is also equipped with the industry’s first spirit control desktop, without annoying startup advertisements.

I believe everyone will be very curious, why did I choose this seemingly “expensive” TCL Q10H? The answer may have to start with choosing the core picture quality part of the TV.

For TV picture quality, partitioned backlight is one of the key factors, which means that in the light source controller on the back of the TV screen, the LED lights are divided into multiple independent areas to control the brightness and grayscale of the backlight.

If there is no backlight partition, the light of the backlight in the LCD TV can only be fully turned on or completely turned off, so even when a completely black picture is displayed, the TV panel will appear flooded. So more partitioned backlights allow the TV to control the backlight more finely to achieve higher picture contrast and deeper black effects.

When the number of partitions reaches 100 levels, the picture quality of the TV will be significantly improved; If the budget is sufficient, if you pursue the ultimate picture quality performance, you can choose a flagship TV with a division above 2000.

In order to better control the picture quality and “make the black blacker”, TCL Q10H has selected 2304 Mini LED backlight partitions, which can finely adjust the brightness of each LED light. Combined with 576 backlight driver chips, it brings more Partitions, higher brightness and higher contrast, each partition can also precisely adjust the brightness according to the difference of the screen display content, so as to present a more layered and clear picture.

The picture below shows a light bulb with great design personality. We can see that there are distinct layers between the bright filament area inside the light bulb and the pure dark background. Vivid, lifelike, transparent and three-dimensional, without halos and artifacts, the entire image is clearer and cleaner.

Equally important as the backlight partition is the peak brightness, and when it comes to peak brightness, there are three concepts that must be understood, namely SDR, HDR, and XDR.

The full name of DR is Dynamic Range, which means dynamic range, which can be understood as the dynamic range of brightness and color gamut; SDR-standard dynamic; HDR-high dynamic range; XDR, full name Xtremly Dynamic Range, which means extreme dynamic range.

From the above explanation, it can be seen that from SDR to HDR and then to XDR, the display brightness and color gamut range are greatly enhanced, so as to meet people’s highest pursuit of visual experience – what is seen on the screen and what is seen in reality the same.

In reality, the brightness of the scenes and objects we see is actually very high, especially under sunlight, the brightness of most object surfaces is above 3000 nits. The high brightness of TV can bring bright and vivid pictures, improve contrast and black performance , an improved viewing experience, better rendering of HDR content, and more.

The picture below shows the North Pole in the film. Whether it is the snow itself or the polar bear itself, both belong to the bright part, while the eyes and nose are relatively dark parts. With the help of the peak brightness of TCL Q10H, the white hair on the polar bear and other details have been restored, while the gray or black fluff around the nose has not lost details, and the eyes can even see the sense of urgency of its gaze ahead, which makes people feel immersive.

When HDR mode is turned on in a host game or a movie in the HDR standard format is watched, the TV with low peak brightness will compress the brightness in the movie content, and the brightness of many dark parts of the picture is compressed to the point that the human eye cannot perceive and distinguish it, resulting in loss of details and reduced viewing experience. TCL Q10H has a natural advantage in this regard, with a dynamic contrast ratio of 30 million: 1, whether it is in games or watching movies, it can show highlights and deep blacks, showing the dazzling highlights and rich details in the dark.

The details of the cheetah’s stripes and whiskers in the picture below are accurately restored; the parrot’s beak and the fine lines in the black part are clearly visible, and the hair flu is very real. More importantly, through these two pictures, we can feel the layering and detail impact brought by TCL Q10H’s high-quality configuration, which is almost impossible to feel on previous TVs.

In addition, the importance of the screen panel cannot be ignored. TCL Q10H uses TCL CSOT’s high-end HVA soft screen. This A++ butterfly wing Xingyao screen is fundamentally different from the usual VA soft screens for monitors or TVs. Its butterfly-shaped microstructure can precisely control the light passing through the liquid crystal layer. , to achieve better contrast, black performance and image details, making the picture more realistic and vivid, and providing a better viewing experience.

In addition, TCL Huaxing A++ Butterfly Wing Xingyao screen has a native contrast ratio that is 5 times higher than that of ordinary IPS hard screens; it is equipped with nano-scale anti-interference and low-reflection film, which can achieve lower light reflection and do not pull the curtains during the day There will be no obvious reflections when watching movies under normal circumstances. At the same time, its viewing angle can still reach more than 178° consistent with the IPS screen.

The picture below shows the explosion picture of the colored powder. We can see the explosion light, colorful sparks and bright colors in the picture, giving people a dazzling and festive feeling. More importantly, the details of the color and the details of the transition between light and dark It has been presented to the extreme, and this effect is inseparable from the powerful screen characteristics of the TCL Huaxing A++ Butterfly Wing Xingyao screen itself.

2304 Mini LED backlight partitions, XDR 3000nits peak brightness, plus TCL Huaxing A++ Butterfly Wing Xingyao screen, the three core key configurations make TCL Q10H have the strongest picture quality at the same price. Thanks to the high brightness, good color, and multiple partitions of the Mini LED screen display technology itself, it can make the HDR movie screen brighter and darker control better, the details are richer, and the viewing effect is more immersive. It can be said that the Mini LED backlight display technology can be used to the greatest extent. HDR effect.

In addition to maintaining the strongest picture quality at the same price, TCL Q10H has also been fully optimized in terms of design, hardware configuration, and software system. It is no exaggeration to call it the “rolling king” at the same price.

Thanks to the OD optical mixing distance of 5mm, TCL Q10H can achieve an ultra-thin integrated design. If it is equipped with the standard ultra-thin magnetic hanger, it can be elegantly integrated with the wall; at the same time, the borderless design on three sides makes it The screen-to-body ratio is as high as 98%, allowing the eyes to focus on the screen when watching movies, creating a more atmospheric and immersive experience.

In addition, in addition to the simplistic AI voice control 2.0 and 60W high-power 2.1-channel Hi-Fi professional audio, TCL Q10H’s other basic configurations are also far ahead of peer flagship products, such as 4 HDMI2.1 (one 4K 144Hz, one 4K 120Hz) USB3.0*1+USB2.0*1, 4GB+64GB (128GB for 98-inch) large memory, full-speed WiFi 6, etc.

More importantly, on TCL Q10H, we once again felt that TCL attaches great importance to user opinions. It actively responds to user feedback, solves problems and improves products. It continuously upgrades and optimizes product system experience, Kodi, Plex and other streaming media players. Compatibility makes terminal products more suitable for viewing movies. This time, TCL Q10H integrates and upgrades a series of previous software optimization upgrades, making third-party software better usable and comprehensively improving the viewing experience. “Worthy of the name.

The industry’s first smart control desktop can achieve 0.7 seconds STR fast boot and 0.5 seconds to open the application without booting advertisements; it is as easy to use as a mobile phone and greatly improves the interactive experience. Smart Control desktop subverts the cumbersome mode of traditional TV in terms of human-computer interaction. Users can customize desktop video content, function applications and sorting in combination with usage scenarios; and can set exclusive desktops for family members, so that children and the elderly at home can also operate independently ;Bring a 360° convenient interactive experience.

The newly configured remote control reduces the number of buttons and adds three custom shortcut keys and side brightness buttons. We can adjust the brightness and darkness in time according to the ambient light to maintain a better look and feel. TCL Q10H optimizes the position of commonly used buttons, making the operation easier and more convenient to use. My personal favorite is the newly added three custom shortcut keys. Commonly used applications can be reached with one touch, which is really convenient.

In the current fierce competition in the TV industry, TCL Q10H can be said to be a flagship model that surpasses TVs of the same level in terms of picture quality, technology, design, and configuration. With 2304 partition backlights, 3000nits peak The high-end A++ butterfly wing star screen, TCL Q10H can restore the brightness and details in the real scene, becoming a milestone in Mini LED TV, and it can be called the second revolutionary work of 4K TV.

At the same time, TCL Q10H incorporates the opinions of many consumers, including audio-visual enthusiasts, and is better in compatibility with third-party software, which can further enhance the viewing experience. In addition, TCL Q10H ranks sixth in the best-selling TV list. You must know that it has not been on sale for a long time, and it can achieve such results in such a short period of time at a price of 10,000 yuan, which is enough to show how highly recognized it is by consumers.

At present, the TCL Q10H618 early purchase activity has started. In addition to the guaranteed price of 618, there are also benefits including the first 100 paying the balance to grab a 50% discount, giving a film and television membership annual card and so on. Buy early and enjoy early, avoid logistics and delivery delays during the promotion period, and create the strongest viewing experience in the living room.