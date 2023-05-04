Home » TD Bank and First Horizon cancel $13.4bn deal
Canada’s Toronto-Dominion Bank and US-based First Horizon canceled their $13.4 billion deal. TD Bank said it does not see a clear path to gaining regulatory approval. This decision comes after weeks of speculation regarding the future of the deal, which was initially announced in February 2022.

Toronto-Dominion will pay $200 million in cash, in addition to a $25 million refund already included in the deal.

Following the announcement of the deal, central banks embarked on a historic campaign of interest rate hikes, which irreversibly changed market conditions, putting pressure on the balance sheets of some US regional banks, causing deposit outflows and contributing to the collapse of companies like Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank.

