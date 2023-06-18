Tea pickers destroy machines designed to replace their labor

Kenyan tea pickers at work. (icon picture)Bild: www.imago-images.de

Kenya is one of the most important tea exporters in the world. But the increasing use of machines in harvesting is increasingly leading to violent resistance.

clara lipkowski / t-online

Tea pickers in Kenya have destroyed a number of machines that are supposed to replace their work during violent protests. At least nine machines including auxiliary mechanical equipment, motorized hand-picking machines and a tractor were destroyed during a protest in western Kenya’s Kericho district, according to local reports. The African online newspaper “Nation” reports that 14 police officers were also injured in the protests, which took place at the end of May. The protesters also tried to illegally harvest tea.

The Kenya Tea Growers Association has so far estimated the cost of the damaged machines at the equivalent of 1.15 million Euro.

There have been riots in the past. Ten machines were destroyed and three suspects arrested in October, local media reported. During protests, police cars were also attacked and other police officers were injured, some seriously. A journalist is said to have been injured. A person is said to have been killed, this information could not be verified.

During the protests, workers have repeatedly opposed the automation of their work. By using the machines, the agricultural companies reduce operating costs, but the workers are increasingly losing their jobs.

Local studies have shown that one machine can replace up to 100 workers, reports the news site “Semafor Africa”. In the Kericho district alone, 30,000 jobs have been lost to mechanization in the past ten years, the site continues, citing information from the local government.

In the area of ​​the East African country, companies such as Ekatarra, the manufacturer of the best-selling tea brand Lipton, or Unilever have tea grown. According to media reports, around 200,000 hectares of plantations are cultivated there.

A spokesman for Ekaterra/Lipton in Kenya defended the use of machines to the news site Semafor Africa. Mechanical harvesting aids are “crucial” to ensure the global competitiveness of Kenyan tea. Government officials had determined that a machine would reduce the cost of harvesting tea from the equivalent of ten cents per kilogram to 0.026 cents for hand-picking.

In March, a local government task force recommended that tea companies organize only 60 percent of the tea harvest by machine and at least 40 percent by hand in order to preserve jobs. At 13.9 percent, Kenya currently has the highest unemployment rate in East Africa.

The Kenyan government now apparently wants to offer retraining programs for employees in other companies and fields of work. Local companies should also plan such steps. Nevertheless, Kenyan journalists fear that the fight over the tea harvest will continue and could turn violent in the future. Martin KN Siele, reporter from Nairobi, writes: “Workers and residents will continue to resist these changes because they have no alternative employment opportunities.”

According to Statista, Kenya is one of the largest tea exporters in the world. In 2021, the country shipped $1.2 billion worth of tea – ahead of that is just China and thereafter Sri Lanka.

