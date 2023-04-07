Teacher suspended, the case ends up in court: “I don’t accept it”

It discusses the measure taken from preside of a primary school Oristanoa teacher was suspended per 20 days for making his followers recite the “Ave Maria” and the “Our Father”. students. Marisa Francescangeli, teacher in the primary school of San Vero Milis (Oristano), – we read in the Corriere della Sera – she doesn’t know whether to be more shocked o sorry. On December 22, an exercise/ceremony for the Natale: ringing small beads the pupils built a rosario. Ma two moms they did not like, the principal and the provincial education bureau have welcomed their protests and Francescangeli, 58, was notified of the suspension in the first days of March: 20 days, with attached reduction of the salary. It won’t end there.

“I don’t think – explains the teacher to Corriere – that I have committed shortcomings serious. I seem to live a nightmare. Lighthouse appeal“, announced the teacher. No comments from the school. “I can’t say anything” is the motivation of the principal Ales Sandro Cortese. “He should have solve the case avoiding such a harsh and proportionate measure – insist the moms lined up with the teacher — and he should have heard not just the mothers protesting but all the parents. It’s an absurd story: in school there are many other things that don’t go well. We ask that the teacher get right back to work“.

