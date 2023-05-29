Tech by her, the initiative on the digital divide of women in the South

Tech by her, the technology promoted by women. When a dream can become a project

It was presented at the Foyer of the Petruzzelli theater in Bari “Tech by her”. The initiative, sponsored by Huawei and focused on the digital divide of women in Southern Italy, has produced a documentary and research in collaboration with the University of Bari. A work in synergy to analyze the data, the subject of a survey administered to 689 women , which highlighted a surge in online training courses in the midst of the pandemic. Technology, perceived as an accelerator in the professional field, has broadened horizons, despite the difficulties and forced residence. Huawei, with “Tech by her” has launched a challenge to break down the prevailing prejudices in Southern Italy, promote female leadership, diversity and inclusiveness in the technology sector and raise awareness of what women can do.

The Huawei multidisciplinary teams are made up of women and men who, with different characteristics, complement and enrich each other. They are equipped with soft skills, speak multiple languages ​​and are familiar with technology. These are the key words for those who want to enter the world of work with security.

According to Eurostat, in 2021 Italy is fifth last in Europe for the number of women employed in ICT (16.1%), better only than Poland (15.5%), Slovakia (14.9%), Hungary (14% ) and the Czech Republic (10%), but the percentages of the most virtuous European countries are also low, namely Bulgaria (28.2%), Romania (26%) and Malta (25.7%).

