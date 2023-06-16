Tech, Lvmh in partnership with Epic Games: the focus is on the 3D virtual scenario

Lvmh signs partnership with Epig Games: augmented reality and 3D coming to customers

Lvmh invest in boosting the creative pipeline of the Group and to do so sceglie Epic Gamesthe software house that created the Fortnite and Unreal Engine video games. On the occasion of Vivatechthe four-day event dedicated to innovation and start-ups, Lvmh has announced the partnership signed with the US company.

As it reports Pambianco, the goal is to improve the customer experience, offering more immersive tools and technologies. Specifically, the French group has asked its Maisons to use 3D creation systems taking advantage of know-how the Epic Games which from now on will be available to them.

Off to dressing rooms and fashion shows in Augmented or virtual reality, creation of digital twins and more. The new acquisition will expand the skills of the Lvmh teams, supporting the Group’s historic propensity towardsdigital acculturation.

“We have always been committed to innovations that have the potential to offer our customers new experiences – explained in a statement the general manager of Lvmh, Antonio Belloni – Interactive games, which have evolved into a full-fledged cultural phenomenon, are a perfect example of how customers can be projected towards new experiences”.

