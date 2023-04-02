Listen to the audio version of the article

The misalignment between supply and demand is now a chronic problem in the labor market, not only in Italy. A problem that is destined to grow, with the demand that will be triggered by the investments of the Pnrr which will be directed to a consistent extent towards the digitization of the country and sustainability. The final bill could be very high, if it is true that in 2022 alone, Unioncamere, based on data from the Excelsior system, calculated a loss of value of 38 million euros, caused by the delayed entry of hard-to-find professionals. If we limit ourselves to just the part of tech workers, the issue becomes even bigger because not only are they few and highly sought after, but the demand also comes from foreign companies, above all thanks to the possibility of working remotely.

From the Tech talent outlook of Epicode, an edu-tech company growing rapidly in Europe, based on a sample of over 500 companies present in Italy, it emerged that 7% of the requests come from foreign companies that are interested in our experts in technology and digital field, from programmers to data analysts. And they are willing to offer higher fees.

Business turnover

Many factors are intertwined in the mismatch between supply and demand. From the demographic winter to the not always easy dialogue between the education system and businesses. The demographic aspect, as explained by Unioncamere, will represent the most important critical factor in the coming years, considering that between 2023 and 2027 the entire Italian labor market, both private and public, will need around 3.8 million of workers. Of these, 72%, around 2.7 million, will have to replace workers leaving the labor market. The remaining 28% of demand will instead be determined by the economic expansion which will translate into an increase in the employment stock of over one million workers, according to current forecasts.

The searches triggered by the Pnrr

The investments of the Pnrr in the coming years will be among the determining factors for the growth of the economy and employment. There are four supply chains that appear to be most driven by European funds, i.e. construction and infrastructure should absorb 21% of the total flow of employment which will be activated thanks to the plan, tourism and commerce which will absorb 18% and advanced services, 16%, training and culture 13%. If there is a demand for skills that will be accelerated precisely by the Pnrr, this concerns the green and digital transition processes: between 2023 and 2027 green skills will be required of around 2.4 million workers (65% of the five-year period) and digital skills to just over 2 million employees (56% of the total).

The hunt for developers and data analysts

Limiting itself to the tech and immediate sphere, to better understand what opportunities and profiles companies are looking for, the Tech talent outlook says that the most sought-after figures are developers: to look for them, in all their various forms , are 7 companies out of 10. We are talking about Front End Developers sought after by 76%, Back End Developers, by 74%, and Full Stack Developers, by 73%. In this phase, data analysts are also in great demand, of which 33% of companies speak, while cyber security experts are targeted by 21% of the 500 companies interviewed. Ivan Ranza, CEO of Epicode, explains that this photograph «allows us to analyze the evolution of the figures and skills most sought after by companies operating in our country. The data of this first edition confirm that we are facing a very lively panorama: the tech and ICT professions offer many career opportunities and companies are constantly looking for figures able to support them in the digital transition path that affects all realities , from multinationals to SMEs”.