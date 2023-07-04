Tech Titans Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Inch Closer to Cage Fight Showdown

Title: Tech Billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk on the Verge of Exhibition ‘Cage Fight’

Subtitle: Philanthropy component and location yet to be finalized

Talks of a highly anticipated exhibition match, dubbed a ‘cage fight,’ between tech titans Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have entered an advanced stage, with negotiations ongoing and the parameters of the event being defined. Amidst social media challenges and private conversations, the two billionaires and their respective advisers are inching closer to a physical showdown.

In June, Elon Musk publicly challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight on social media, garnering significant attention. Subsequently, Zuckerberg contacted Dana White, director of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), to inquire about Musk’s seriousness. White confirmed Musk’s eagerness to fight during his conversation with the CEO of Tesla, Twitter, and SpaceX. Zuckerberg, in response, took to Instagram, referencing a famous UFC catchphrase: “Send me location.”

White recently revealed that he has been in daily discussions with both tech billionaires, working towards finalizing the terms of the match. Although there are no guarantees, behind-the-scenes negotiations have been ongoing for the past ten days, indicating the seriousness of their intentions.

As an exhibition fight, this event would fall outside the jurisdiction of the UFC’s official rights agreements, but White expressed his willingness to help produce the event. A philanthropy component is also being considered, and specific details are currently being ironed out. Las Vegas is the preferred location for the fight, although Musk suggested the possibility of holding it at the Roman Colosseum. Approval from the Nevada Athletic Commission would be required for the chosen venue.

While some of Zuckerberg’s friends and advisers have supported the idea of the fight, others believe it would serve as a distraction from more important matters. Similarly, Musk’s dislike for sports and potential lack of discipline in training could pose challenges, although nothing can be ruled out given his unpredictable nature.

The clash between Musk and Zuckerberg, both prominent figures in the tech industry, would be an unprecedented spectacle. The rivalry between the two billionaires has ebbed and flowed over the years, marked by criticisms over various incidents involving their companies.

One concern raised by White is the significant physical difference between the two fighters, with Musk weighing at least 31 kilograms more than Zuckerberg. In official Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) bouts, opponents are typically matched by weight. However, White believes that despite these discrepancies, it has the potential to be the biggest fight in the history of combat sports.

Zuckerberg, in particular, has had some exposure to the world of UFC. Over the past 18 months, he has been training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a grappling martial art employed in boxing matches. He has sought guidance from martial arts experts, and earlier this year, he competed in a public martial arts tournament, winning gold and silver medals.

Musk, on the other hand, has shown less inclination towards physical fitness. In fact, he tweeted that he rarely exercises and had suffered a back injury after engaging in an exhibition with a sumo wrestler. Nevertheless, he claimed to have training experience in judo, Kyokushin, and street fights without rules.

As negotiations continue, the potential match between these influential figures promises to be an extraordinary event, attracting the attention of tech enthusiasts and combat sports fans alike.

