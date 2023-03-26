No warning strike yet, but technical problems – at times, check-in and boarding at Lufthansa flights is impaired at Frankfurt Airport. The result: cancellations and delays.

One day before the big warning strike in air traffic, Lufthansa was struggling with technical problems. The largest German airline spoke of technical faults at external IT service providers, which would have affected check-in at the counter and boarding at the largest German airport in Frankfurt on Sunday morning. There were delays or flight cancellations, as a company spokeswoman said on request on Sunday. Passengers were offered other connections and rebookings on the train.

According to the company, the problems at Frankfurt Airport were resolved around noon. Meanwhile, check-in via the Lufthansa website and at check-in machines at airports were still affected. Lufthansa advised travelers to check in via mobile browsers, for example on smartphones or tablets, or via the airline’s app. In addition, travelers should check the status of their flight on the Internet or via the app.

Lufthansa passengers had to be prepared for some failures from Sunday anyway because of the large-scale nationwide warning strike in public transport, which Verdi and the railway and transport union (EVG) had called for. At Munich Airport there were no Lufthansa flights that day – apart from humanitarian flights. According to the operator Fraport, there will be no regular passenger traffic in Frankfurt on Monday.

There were already technical delays and cancellations for passengers with flight connections via Frankfurt on February 15. At that time, a cable damage on a Frankfurt S-Bahn line was the reason that led to a failure of the computer systems at Lufthansa. (dpa)