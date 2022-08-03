Net profit adjust at 25 million euros, up by 24.7% compared to 20.0 million in the first half of 2021 for Technogym which has lifted the veil on the results of the first quarter of 2022.

The first half of the year showed a strong recovery of the BtoB segments and the confirmation of people’s increased interest in health and physical exercise. During the period Technogym recorded an important acceleration in turnover growth, with double-digit performance in all BtoB segments and reaching a turnover 10% higher than that of the first half of 2019. In terms of Adjusted EBITDA, a improvement compared to the previous year, despite the increase in production costs not yet compensated by the price increases decided during the year. Nerio Alessandri, President and CEO, commented: “Technogym has intercepted the resumption of the activity of fitness clubs, hotels and medical centers and the turnover of the first six months of the year is growing strongly in all the BtoB segments and also the BtoC segment is well above pre-pandemic levels. Technogym is today the only brand able to fully seize all market opportunities, thanks to its digital ecosystem, able to offer people the opportunity to access their personalized wellness program in the gym, at home, at work, on the go. . Consistency with our premium positioning in the various market segments also allowed us to maintain adequate profitability and to look to the rest of the year with optimism. Feeling good is convenient for people, companies and governments. Today, more than ever, wellness and health are a priority for everyone: all over the world, governments are increasingly attentive to policies focused on the prevention and promotion of healthy lifestyles, companies invest in the health of their employees and people are increasingly aware of the benefits of regular exercise ”.